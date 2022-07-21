Death toll from boat tragedy rises to 28

DADU: Divers recovered two more bodies from two separate points in the River Indus — between Rahim Yar Khan and Guddu barrage — on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll from the tragedy to at least 28.

The two bodies — that of a woman and a child — were recovered two days after a wooden boat carrying a marriage party from the Hussain Bux Solangi village capsized near Machhko due to overloading.

According to the district administrations of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan, army personnel and locals are still searching for the missing, who number around two dozen.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2022