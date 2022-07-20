DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 20, 2022

Coalition vows to do all it takes to ‘salvage’ Punjab govt

Zulqernain Tahir Published July 20, 2022 - Updated July 20, 2022 08:01am
This screengrab shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders from the coalition setup in the Centre during a meeting on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy PML-N Twitter
This screengrab shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders from the coalition setup in the Centre during a meeting on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy PML-N Twitter

• Top leadership to go to polls after assembly completes term, will give ‘tough time’ to PTI
• PTI to lodge MPAs in hotel to thwart PML-N’s bid to influence them ahead of CM’s election
• Zardari apparently seeks Shujaat’s help to save Hamza Shehbaz’s office

LAHORE: Following a crushing defeat in the Punjab by-polls on Sunday, the top leadership of the ruling coalition got together here on Tuesday for an ‘introspective’ huddle, resolving to save the Punjab government at any cost and announce the next general elections after completing the current assembly’s term till August 2023.

The bigwigs of the nine-party ruling alliance were unanimous that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in the Centre should complete its tenure for one major reason — it had taken harsh economic decisions and paid the price by facing defeat in the Punjab by-polls. Now, there was no need to panic and give in to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s demands for early elections.

The coalition partners also put their weight behind PM Shehbaz in launching ‘concrete efforts’ and exploring all possible ways to save his son Hamza Shehbaz’s office of the Punjab chief minister from the joint PTI-PML-Q candidate, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The top leadership of the ruling alliance, including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Wasim Akhtar, federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema from the PML-Q (Shujaat group), Mian Iftikhar Hussain of the ANP, Shah Owais Noorani of Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan, Jamhoori Watan Party’s Shahzain Bugti, Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Fahd Hussain, Azam Nazir Tarar and Saad Rafique, and former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, attended the meeting hosted by Prime Minister Sharif at his Model Town residence.

According to a source, almost all the participants vociferously backed the suggestion that the coalition government should complete its term till August next year. “We have taken tough economic decisions, and by the time we go to the general polls next year the situation will be different. We don’t need to be afraid of Imran… rather we have to get tough with him and respond in a befitting manner,” he said.

Leaders of the main coalition parties – PML-N, PPP and JUI-F – told PM Sharif to pull up his socks and, come what may, not hand over Punjab to the PTI-PML-Q without a tough fight. “Hamza should not resign. The coalition will explore ways to retain him as the CM at all costs,” the source quoted a participant of the meeting as having said.

During the huddle, Hamza spent some time with Mr Zardari and got some ‘important tips’ regarding retaining his office. “Losing Punjab means losing the Centre, and we can’t afford this,” maintained a participant. “Explore all legal and the required options to save the coalition government in Punjab,” he said. No one in the meeting disagreed with his opinion.

After the gathering, Railways Minister Saad Rafique, along with members of the allied parties, declared at a press conference that the federal government wasn’t going anywhere. He presented the coalition’s ‘official stance’ of coming to power after toppling the Imran government, saying it was done “in the larger interest of the country. The PTI government had laid economic landmines but we took tough decisions to save Pakistan and did not bother about our politics”.

Rafique played down the PML-N and its allies’ defeat in the by-polls, saying his party snatched four seats from the PTI and claimed their vote increased by 39 per cent. He refused to concur with the impression that the poll results had anything to do with the popularity of any party.

The minister was very critical of Imran Khan, saying the former premier wanted the army chief, chief justice of Pakistan and the chief election commissioner of his choice as he thought of himself as the “Ameerul Momineen”.

The minister also targeted the judiciary for not taking up the cases of PML-N leaders. He said court verdicts should not be announced under the ‘doctrine of necessity’ and urged the judiciary not to interfere in legislation, which was the domain of parliament. He asked the Supreme Court to hear the review petition against its judgement on the presidential reference on Article 63-A. He also asked the election commission to decide the foreign funding case of the PTI.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the next general elections would be held when the incumbent government and the ECP decided.

PTI to thwart ‘buying of MPAs’

In anticipation of the PML-N’s likely bid to woo their MPAs, the PTI-PML-Q leadership has directed all its lawmakers to reach Lahore on Wednesday (today). “They are likely to be lodged in a hotel so they cannot be approached by the PML-N, and Imran Khan will meet them here,” a party insider said.

CM Hamza is certain to lose his office to Mr Elahi after failing to win 11 seats to achieve a majority in the Punjab Assembly where the joint opposition now has 188 members after the recent by-polls.

Reportedly, the PML-N is working on either ‘detaining’ a few PTI lawmakers in different cases or luring some of them with ‘very lucrative packages’ to abstain from voting on July 22 during the run-off election for the chief minister.

Former PTI provincial minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told Dawn the PML-N would fail to buy their lawmakers to save Hamza. “The PML-N should have shown some grace and accepted its defeat in the by-polls. By indulging in such nefarious activities, the Sharifs will tarnish their reputation even further. People have seen the fate of the lotas (turncoats) and our lawmakers can’t be lured anymore by the PML-N and its allies,” Dr Rashid asserted, adding party chief Imran would be staying in Lahore for two days (to thwart) any such plans of the government.

Meanwhile, the PML-N-PPP parliamentary party members’ meeting was held at 90, The Mall where reportedly two PML-N MPAs were ‘missing’. Hamza told the meeting that he knew how to compete (in the election for the CM). “We will not leave the field open,” he was quoted by a source as having said.

Zardari seeks Shujaat’s ‘help for Hamza’

Separately, PPP’s Asif Zardari met PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at the latter’s residence in Lahore and reportedly sought his help to save Hamza Shehbaz in the run-off election for the CM on Friday.

Shujaat’s son Salik Hussain and PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema are part of Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

The PML-Q has 10 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly, and Zardari reportedly asked Shujaat to side with the ruling coalition in its plan to save Hamza. Reacting to these reports, Riaz Fatyana, chairman of the PTI Election Analysis and Management Cell, said in a statement: “The PML-Q MPAs will vote for the CM candidate from their own party -- Parvez Elahi. So they aren’t violating Article 63-A. Even Chaudhry Shujaat can’t stop them because the candidate isn’t from the PTI. Voting for your own party’s candidate isn’t unconstitutional.”

Shujaat has already said in a statement that Elahi would be the PML-Q candidate for the CM’s slot.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2022

Punjab bypolls 2022
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (71)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gabbar
Jul 20, 2022 08:05am
The boat has sailed.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Jul 20, 2022 08:06am
What a bunch of losers - the country is going downhill and this corrupt regime is selfishly thinking of themselves only.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Jul 20, 2022 08:11am
Zardari's corrupt politics burying the PMLN in Punjab. Better for PMLN to keep them aloof from the politics of Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Jul 20, 2022 08:14am
Yes indulge in horse trading, that is what you are good at!
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Jul 20, 2022 08:14am
Khan plays dirty. Unfortunately there's no honorable way to fight him
Reply Recommend 0
PAKISTANAIS D’OUTRE-MER
Jul 20, 2022 08:14am
PTI must be be-aware of hostile men in Punjab and 1 from Sindh. Keep your legislators under comfort 24/7.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jul 20, 2022 08:16am
“We don’t need to be afraid of Imran” By saying so, you’re actually admitting that you are afraid of Imran.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 20, 2022 08:17am
Black hearts, dirty minds, corrupt history, dark futures.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 20, 2022 08:19am
Absolute shamelessness and fascism on open display. The gang rejected by Pakistanis in 2018 and in 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Jul 20, 2022 08:19am
I do understand what makes these politicians to smile in such a terrible economic conditions.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jul 20, 2022 08:19am
“ By indulging in such nefarious activities, the Sharifs will tarnish their reputation even further” What reputation? They have no reputation to lose.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Jul 20, 2022 08:20am
Corrupt clique of Pakistan destruction.
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Jul 20, 2022 08:21am
All honest and hardworking leaders of the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 20, 2022 08:22am
Good luck with trying,
Reply Recommend 0
PAKISTANAIS D’OUTRE-MER
Jul 20, 2022 08:24am
They want to play the last ball.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakman
Jul 20, 2022 08:24am
Al it takes - from the ruling gangsters, money, harassment, threats and kidnapping all options at play. These crooks will further expose themselves, Sri Lanka is waiting.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Jul 20, 2022 08:28am
The gangsters are back to save their loot. Ali Baba and the forty thieves
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jul 20, 2022 08:29am
The smiles and laughter in that video clip clearly looks fake to give a false impression that thugs aren’t stressed out.
Reply Recommend 0
Hitler in Singapore XX
Jul 20, 2022 08:38am
Niazi = NAZI he will only destroy punjab and pakistan with the generous help of "Neutrals"
Reply Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Jul 20, 2022 08:40am
They are afraid of going back to staus quo of court hearings and jail. Thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Jul 20, 2022 08:51am
Run Shabaz Run . Run Hamza Run!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Jul 20, 2022 08:53am
These people in the picture are on bail and have looted Pakistan for over 30 years! Where are the midnight courts?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Jul 20, 2022 08:59am
Pakistan goes to default and Three Stooges laughing.....
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 20, 2022 09:00am
A shameless open declaration by the incumbents to hang on by hook or by crook.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Jul 20, 2022 09:09am
Masters of dirty politics at their best.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Jul 20, 2022 09:15am
Look at their happy faces without any shame. They seemed not concerned of the fast changing economy situation.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Jul 20, 2022 09:19am
Look at these hooligans sitting from one corner to the other with all smiles on their faces. It looks they are very unconcerned with what is going around.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Wali
Jul 20, 2022 09:19am
No matter what the coalition does, PML(N) is banished from Pakistan politics for at least 6 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Jul 20, 2022 09:22am
"All it takes" means bribing MPAs with more cash ..disgraceful
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jul 20, 2022 09:23am
Is someone still polishing Biden's boots?
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jul 20, 2022 09:26am
No final decision about Punjab CM on July 22nd.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 20, 2022 09:27am
PDM members are digging deep whole for themselves as public doesn’t like them already.
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Jul 20, 2022 09:28am
When Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute.....
Reply Recommend 0
csh080
Jul 20, 2022 09:29am
What’s so funny Fazlu?
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jul 20, 2022 09:30am
Vote ko izzat do Shahbaz sahab!
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Jul 20, 2022 09:32am
Three stooges gathered to save their sons' ministries rather than Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jul 20, 2022 09:36am
These people and especially Zardari and Sharif should have some shame. Pakistan Zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Jul 20, 2022 09:38am
Pakistan is in dangerous and lethal hands.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Jul 20, 2022 09:40am
Nero fiddled while Rome burned.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 20, 2022 09:43am
All major horse traders under one roof.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Jul 20, 2022 09:43am
Pakistan is heading towards default and these skunks are laughing and planning to save themselves and their corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 20, 2022 09:44am
Band of crooks!!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 20, 2022 09:44am
Please have some honor and respect the people sentiment
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Jul 20, 2022 09:44am
@Nassir Uddin, it is Omran who will be responsible, if nation goes to default.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 20, 2022 09:45am
Please give people a break, they dont want to see your faces
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Jul 20, 2022 10:00am
First they humbly accepted the results, now they want to create roadblocks for a smooth transition. Hypocrites.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Jul 20, 2022 10:01am
Even after public given verdict ?
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif Malik
Jul 20, 2022 10:03am
They are in fact giving tough time to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Jul 20, 2022 10:03am
All thugs ,must be tried for treason....
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 20, 2022 10:04am
PDM members have lost public’s confidence for the future too!
Reply Recommend 0
waqar
Jul 20, 2022 10:14am
The only vision these stooges have is to play dirty politics. Rather, if they focused on serving the people, there wouldn't be this need. Everyone now knows everyone's intentions. People are not fools.
Reply Recommend 0
Sandy
Jul 20, 2022 10:14am
These people.. How can someone has such a heart to destroy his/her own land?
Reply Recommend 0
Stargazer
Jul 20, 2022 10:16am
They have been brought in to destroy everything, and so they are just doing their job
Reply Recommend 0
Gesture
Jul 20, 2022 10:18am
@Dementia friendly, The courts also know like rest of the world that the cases were political victimizing only.
Reply Recommend 0
Gesture
Jul 20, 2022 10:20am
@F Nawaz, Don't drag Biden into your own mess. They have too many issues on hand, least was to think of the selected Niazi, proof of which is the famous , no telephone call.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jul 20, 2022 10:20am
PDM is group of self serving opportunists.
Reply Recommend 0
faisal hanif
Jul 20, 2022 10:25am
very unfortunate to see criminals out on bail are ruling the country
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Jul 20, 2022 10:39am
This SHOULD be illegal.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu bakr
Jul 20, 2022 10:49am
yeah, give them the taste of their own medicine. best of luck PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 20, 2022 10:53am
So trying to buy or detain PTI members before the vote is democratic? Wait till the SC hears of this. Looks like PDM are refusing to learn from past mistakes
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jul 20, 2022 10:54am
These crooks will go to any extent unless they are put behind bars for the rest of their life. People power will thrash them again.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Jul 20, 2022 11:00am
Club of seasonal friends!
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Jul 20, 2022 11:02am
PPP emerged as victorious rest of players lost to a very visible stretegy which required ordinary prudence of common man to understand. Must say irrepairable loss.
Reply Recommend 0
Gohar Bandali
Jul 20, 2022 11:26am
3 STOOGES together. Priceless
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 20, 2022 11:37am
What have we done to deserve this? The nation must ask this question to the neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Jul 20, 2022 11:37am
PTI has a straight 188 votes while the PDM has 178 so far. How they can ‘salvage’ the current government. The only way left is horse trading. Where is the slogan ‘vote ko izzat do’?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jul 20, 2022 11:48am
But believe me they are not loyal to each other. Hypocrisy is in its peak.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Jul 20, 2022 11:57am
Time to repeat Sri Lanka!
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Jul 20, 2022 11:58am
@Jameel Khan, "terrible economic conditions" for you and me not for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Jul 20, 2022 12:09pm
Three mosquitoes. They got every right. Time is not on their side.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Jul 20, 2022 12:19pm
Don't you just love them? These famous crooks.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran vs the CEC
Updated 20 Jul, 2022

Imran vs the CEC

PTI chief's victory speech was perplexing and one which is bound to leave a bad taste.
Economic uncertainty
20 Jul, 2022

Economic uncertainty

THE PTI’s victory in the Punjab by-polls has not only increased political uncertainty by putting a question mark...
Indus tragedy
20 Jul, 2022

Indus tragedy

A CELEBRATION was transformed into a horrific tragedy on the Indus on Monday as an overloaded boat filled with...
PTI’s triumph
Updated 19 Jul, 2022

PTI’s triumph

The PML-N may need Nawaz Sharif to return home to heal the divisions within the party.
Biden’s Mideast tour
19 Jul, 2022

Biden’s Mideast tour

VERY little of substance has emerged from US President Joe Biden’s recently concluded tour of Israel and Saudi...
Covid surge
19 Jul, 2022

Covid surge

RECENT Covid-19 fatality numbers should be a cause of great alarm for health authorities in the country. In spite of...