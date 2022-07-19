DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 19, 2022

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce ‘long-delayed’ judgement in PTI prohibited funding case

Dawn.com Published July 19, 2022 - Updated July 19, 2022 11:47am
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —DawnNewsTV/File</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —DawnNewsTV/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the “long-delayed” judgement in the prohibited funding case, previously referred to as the foreign funding case, against the PTI.

“For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated and shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country,” he tweeted.

The case, which was filed by Akbar S Babar, has been pending since Nov 14, 2014. Babar, who was a founding member of the PTI but is no longer associated with it, had alleged serious financial irregularities in the party’s funding from Pakistan and abroad.

The ECP had reserved its verdict last month.

The premier’s remarks come days after the PTI clinched a sweeping victory on 20 seats in the Punjab by-elections. Subsequently, in an address to supporters yesterday, PTI chairman Imran Khan criticised the ECP for being biased and demanded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja’s resignation over his alleged favouring of the PML-N in electoral battles.

Imran also claimed that his party won the by-polls despite the use of state machinery as he insisted that early elections were still the only solution to the country’s economic problems.

Following Imran’s address, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz demanded that the ECP issue its verdict in the foreign funding case soon. “There is irrefutable evidence against you (Imran) which has to be revealed inevitably.”

She insisted that Imran’s criticism of the ECP was not due to rigging, which she said did not even take place. “It is the fear of the foreign funding case,” she said.

The foreign funding case

Last month, the ECP had reserved its verdict in the prohibited funding case — previously referred to as the foreign funding case — against the PTI, which has not been issued yet.

The petitioner, Babar, had alleged serious financial irregularities in the party’s funding from Pakistan and abroad. The PTI had, however, denied any wrongdoing, and maintains the funding is not from prohibited sources.

On January 4, the ECP’s scrutiny committee, formed in March 2018 to examine the PTI’s foreign funding in one month, finally submitted its report after 95 hearings and nearly four years.

The report, based on eight volumes of record requisitioned through the State Bank of Pakistan, proved that the PTI leadership had committed gross violations of funding laws by allowing the collection of millions of dollars and billions of rupees without any source and details from foreigners, including Indian nationals and foreign companies.

The report, a copy of which is available with Dawn, had also mentioned a refusal by the party to divulge details of large transactions and the panel’s helplessness to get details of PTI’s foreign accounts and the funds collected abroad.

According to the report, the party under-reported an amount of Rs312 million over a four-year period, between FY2009-10 and FY2012-13. Year-wise details show that an amount of over Rs145m was under-reported in FY2012-13 alone.

It also called into question the certificate signed by the PTI chairman, submitted along with the details of PTI’s audited accounts.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (34)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kamran Khalid
Jul 19, 2022 11:17am
Another Pandoras box will open soon. Establishment needs to step in before it is too late
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 19, 2022 11:18am
The courts should announce judgements against your money laundering case first!!
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Jul 19, 2022 11:18am
What about your family proven corruption cases judgments implementation.
Reply Recommend 0
Favad
Jul 19, 2022 11:19am
Now criminals and money launderers will teach others!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jul 19, 2022 11:19am
He brought money into Pakistan but other parties took money outside Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jul 19, 2022 11:19am
So now wants to counter public support with fascist techniques! Shame on you.
Reply Recommend 0
Flag
Jul 19, 2022 11:20am
PM sahib, what don't you also announce the long overdue answer to the source of the wealth acquired by fhd Shariff family, why it's petty employees have billions in their bank accounts and the reason for their mysterious death?
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Jul 19, 2022 11:20am
Do what you can to save yourself but there is power Which will ruin all your dirty plans
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Jul 19, 2022 11:21am
sir you have nothing to do with this, think yourself.
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Jul 19, 2022 11:22am
Shameless act. Where's PPP and PMLN source of funding. Announce elections and dissolve assemblies or is it like Zardari will bite you?
Reply Recommend 0
Rambo
Jul 19, 2022 11:22am
Crooks can devise anything, anytime to create chaos. That's what they good at.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jul 19, 2022 11:22am
Why is verdict not announced for so long. Be bold make it a go
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 19, 2022 11:25am
A convicted out on bail man with no provincial govt, saying this. Desperado
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 19, 2022 11:31am
@bhaRAT©, Yes What about he Money Laundering case on you and Hamza !!!
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Jul 19, 2022 11:32am
@Jaredlee007, how much?
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 19, 2022 11:33am
@Sam, Desperate time for Shahbaz Sharif ,Hamza Sharif ......Desprate
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Jul 19, 2022 11:39am
shobaz himself on bail want to pause all his family's cases but want this stupid case which has no value to continue.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jul 19, 2022 11:44am
Crime minister trying last of his dirty tactics
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Jul 19, 2022 11:44am
Desperate measures by a desperate imported govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahud ur Rahman
Jul 19, 2022 11:49am
loser!
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Jul 19, 2022 12:54pm
To be honest institution gave ik too much space
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 19, 2022 12:56pm
This is out of desperation.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Jul 19, 2022 12:58pm
Do you have nothing except this case against IK???
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 19, 2022 01:01pm
Sharifs now clinging on to last straws.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 19, 2022 01:05pm
After being overwhelmingly rejected by the brave, bold, blazing and brilliant voters in the Sunday, July 17, 2022, by-elections in the biggest province (populations wise) of Punjab, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, what other options has he got to stay afloat, divert attention, look busy, rally support, deceive the people, save his legacy, get counted, consolidate his illegal assets, thumb him impression and above all, remain in the powerful multimedia limelight?
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Jul 19, 2022 01:12pm
Why single out PTI ? Why not publish all cases of prohibitive funding of all parties.
Reply Recommend 0
Taha Husain
Jul 19, 2022 01:25pm
And what about the money laundering cases against you and your son.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Jul 19, 2022 01:33pm
What about funding of PMLN and PPP. Money cones feom UK. What about money laundering cases against supremo.
Reply Recommend 0
Safina Yaqoob
Jul 19, 2022 01:34pm
The whole Sharif and zardari families need to be kicked out of Pakistan.. They have plenty of laundered money abroad and should not be allowed to step foot in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Jul 19, 2022 01:40pm
@Samuel , they are still sabotaging and fixing things behind the scenes ad in the Punjab by elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Jul 19, 2022 01:51pm
He know he can’t beat IK in elections so is asking for “help” from EC and the Powers to be.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Jul 19, 2022 01:52pm
PM Shahbaz, you and your niece Maryam Safdar are not hated by people, rather people despise you.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 19, 2022 02:08pm
This desperate man is grabbing at mere straws.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Jul 19, 2022 02:19pm
'grapes are sour' Mr Little Sharif - chief in thief sharif family
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI’s triumph
Updated 19 Jul, 2022

PTI’s triumph

The PML-N may need Nawaz Sharif to return home to heal the divisions within the party.
Biden’s Mideast tour
19 Jul, 2022

Biden’s Mideast tour

VERY little of substance has emerged from US President Joe Biden’s recently concluded tour of Israel and Saudi...
Covid surge
19 Jul, 2022

Covid surge

RECENT Covid-19 fatality numbers should be a cause of great alarm for health authorities in the country. In spite of...
Justice delayed
18 Jul, 2022

Justice delayed

DESPITE earnest efforts by their lordships to bring down the number of cases pending decision across all tiers of ...
Treason season
Updated 18 Jul, 2022

Treason season

It's exasperating to see govt pursue Article 6 when law in question is meant to be applied in very different circumstances.
The curtain falls
18 Jul, 2022

The curtain falls

IT is suddenly all over for Airlift Technologies, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated start-ups and a giant in the...