Dispute over construction of mosque in Lahore claims two lives

LAHORE: Police in Jaranwala have registered a case over the murder of two men, who were killed in what is said to be a dispute over the construction of a mosque in Faisalabad district.

According to the FIR, Rashid Ali of Chak 97 and his uncle Sardar Ali went to offer Eid prayers to an Ahl-i-Hadith mosque in Chak 97 on July 10. The FIR states that four suspects intercepted them in the bazaar after prayers, while they were accompanied by Rashid’s friend Shahid Farooq alias Qari Shahid.

The suspects, identified as Muhammad Asharaf alias Kashi, Asif, Afzaal and Jameel, pulled out their weapons and shot Qari Shahid in the head and chest, while his friend Rashid Ali was shot trying to save Farooq.

The suspects also kicked the injured victims who were lying on the ground and later fled the scene.

Both victims died on the spot. Police shifted the bodies to the morgue for autopsy and registered a case against four suspects on the complaint of Asif Ali, Rashid’s brother, under section 302, 109, 148, 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The complainant told Dawn that Qari Shahid — who was friends with his brother — had constructed a new mosque in Chak 97 and the suspects had differences with them from some time.

He claimed that Qari Shahid belonged to the Ahl-i-Hadith sect while the suspects belonged to the Barelvi sect, known as Ahl-i-Sunnat.

He said the suspects were opposed to the construction of an Ahl-i-Hadith mosque in the area and this was the reason behind the murder.

Asif Ali said the suspects had tried to stop the construction of the mosque in the past as well, but the matter had been addressed through negotiations.

However, he claimed the suspects harboured a grudge over the issue, which led to the murder of his brother and their friend.

Jaranwala SP Investigation Irtza Komail told Dawn that police were investigating the matter and raids were being made to arrest those involved in the double murder.

The official claimed that police were not certain of the exact motive behind the killings, but said the matter would be investigated from all angles.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2022