DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 07, 2022

After scandals, Boris Johnson to quit as UK prime minister

Reuters Published July 7, 2022 - Updated July 7, 2022 06:07pm
<p>British PM Boris Johnson announces his resignation in an address on Thursday. — Picture via Twitter</p>

British PM Boris Johnson announces his resignation in an address on Thursday. — Picture via Twitter

Listen to article

Scandal-ridden Boris Johnson announced on Thursday he would quit as British prime minister after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative lawmakers.

Bowing to the inevitable as more than 50 ministers quit and lawmakers said he must go, an isolated and powerless Johnson spoke outside his Downing Street to confirm he would resign.

"The process of choosing that new leader should begin now.

And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will until a new leader is in place," Johnson said.

After days of battling for his job, the scandal-plagued Johnson had been deserted by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him.

"His resignation was inevitable," Justin Tomlinson, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said on Twitter.

"As a party we must quickly unite and focus on what matters. These are serious times on many fronts."

The Conservatives will now have to elect a new leader, a process which could take weeks or months.

A snap YouGov poll found that defence minister Ben Wallace was the favourite among Conservative Party members to replace Johnson, followed by junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt and former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Many said he should leave immediately and hand over to his deputy, Dominic Raab, saying he had lost the trust of his party.

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said he would call a parliamentary confidence vote if the Conservatives did not remove Johnson at once.

"If they don't get rid of him, then Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can't go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come," he said.

The crisis comes as Britons are facing the tightest squeeze on their finances in decades, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, with soaring inflation, and the economy forecast to be the weakest among major nations in 2023 apart from Russia.

Also read: UK inflation hits 30-year high of 6.2pc

It also follows years of internal division sparked by the narrow 2016 vote to leave the European Union, and threats to the make-up of the United Kingdom itself with demands for another Scottish independence referendum, the second in a decade.

Support for Johnson had evaporated during one of the most turbulent 24 hours in recent British political history, epitomised by finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, who was only appointed to his post on Tuesday, calling on his boss to resign.

Zahawi and other cabinet ministers had gone to Downing Street on Wednesday evening, along with a senior representative of those lawmakers not in government, to tell Johnson the game was up.

Initially, Johnson refused to go and seemed set to dig in, sacking Michael Gove — a member of his top ministerial team who was one of the first to tell him he needed to resign — in a bid to reassert his authority.

One ally had told The Sun newspaper that party rebels would "have to dip their hands in blood" to get rid of Johnson.

But by Thursday morning as a slew of resignations poured in, it became clear his position was untenable.

"This is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country," Zahawi said on Twitter. "You must do the right thing and go now."

Some of those that remained in post, including defence minister Ben Wallace, said they were only doing so because they had an obligation to keep the country safe.

There had been so many ministerial resignations that the government had been facing paralysis. Despite his impending departure, Johnson began appointing ministers to vacant posts.

"It is our duty now to make sure the people of this country have a functioning government," Michael Ellis, a minister in the Cabinet Office department which oversees the running of government, told parliament.

From popular to deserted

The ebullient Johnson came to power nearly three years ago, promising to deliver Brexit and rescue it from the bitter wrangling that followed the 2016 referendum.

Since then, some Conservatives had enthusiastically backed the former journalist and London mayor while others, despite reservations, supported him because he was able to appeal to parts of the electorate that usually rejected their party.

That was borne out in the December 2019 election. But his administration's combative and often chaotic approach to governing and a series of scandals exhausted the goodwill of many of his lawmakers while opinion polls show he is no longer popular with the public at large.

The recent crisis erupted after lawmaker Chris Pincher, who held a government role involved in pastoral care, was forced to quit over accusations he groped men in a private member's club.

Johnson had to apologise after it emerged that he was briefed that Pincher had been the subject of previous sexual misconduct complaints before he appointed him.

The prime minister said he had forgotten.

This followed months of scandals and missteps, including a damning report into boozy parties at his Downing Street residence and office that broke Covid-19 lockdown rules and saw him fined by police over a gathering for his 56th birthday.

There have also been policy U-turns, an ill-fated defence of a lawmaker who broke lobbying rules, and criticism that he has not done enough to tackle inflation, with many Britons struggling to cope with rising fuel and food prices.

"It should have happened long ago," Labour's Starmer said. "He was always unfit for office. He has been responsible for lies, scandal and fraud on an industrial scale."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (29)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Vigilante
Jul 07, 2022 01:53pm
Welcome move, hopefully things will turn in the right direction now.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 07, 2022 02:05pm
Same IK type game
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 07, 2022 02:15pm
To every rise there is a fall and for every Johnson, there is a wall.
Reply Recommend 0
Sultan
Jul 07, 2022 02:30pm
Imran Khan always gives example of West. He must learn from England now....
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Jul 07, 2022 02:34pm
He should now start 5th generation war against the state
Reply Recommend 0
chengezk
Jul 07, 2022 02:44pm
Who wrote letter for his ouster ??
Reply Recommend 0
Paul Bobe
Jul 07, 2022 02:45pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, what?
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Jul 07, 2022 02:53pm
Now shebaz and hamza should also resign
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Jul 07, 2022 03:01pm
His party members forced him to resign. Can PTI members dare to even criticize IK?
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Jul 07, 2022 03:03pm
Time for cherry blossom to go
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Jul 07, 2022 03:04pm
He will resign without blaming anyone,how strange it is.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Jul 07, 2022 04:35pm
@FN, or PPP or PMLN
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jul 07, 2022 04:46pm
Why PTI dissents didn't resigned from PTI first before voting for others ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Jul 07, 2022 04:50pm
Boris Johnson hasn't quit as British PM. Only as head of the party. That's simply unacceptable and a sordid joke on the British public.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Jul 07, 2022 04:58pm
A big slap on the faces of our thief politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 07, 2022 04:58pm
Only if imran could learn something from his friend.
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Jul 07, 2022 05:00pm
When will Crime Minister of Pakistan resign?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jul 07, 2022 05:00pm
What a coincidence. Boris Johnson's resignation immediately reminds us of Imran Khan.?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jul 07, 2022 05:01pm
Welcome to the retirement life.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jul 07, 2022 05:05pm
He did not blame anyone. Not on the opposition, or those who left him. He praised people, services and departments. Then he went. No dramas.
Reply Recommend 0
Babar
Jul 07, 2022 05:06pm
Resigning as Conservative party head not as PM yet. He wants to stay as PM until autumn
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jul 07, 2022 05:08pm
IK is big fan of British democracy. This is how things should be done. No dramas. I hope IK was watching.
Reply Recommend 0
korakagez
Jul 07, 2022 05:09pm
Does Pakistan PM has guts to do that?
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Jul 07, 2022 06:04pm
Boris Johnson should have produced a cable in Parliament and blamed the USA before resigning.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jul 07, 2022 06:04pm
IKN too should have resigned honorably.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Jul 07, 2022 06:05pm
I wonder whether Johnson too will blame USA for a Conspiracy ?
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled.
Jul 07, 2022 06:06pm
@Sultan, Difficult task.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled.
Jul 07, 2022 06:07pm
@FN, Don't have the guts.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Jul 07, 2022 06:14pm
Was there Sindh House and AAZ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TTP talks’ oversight
Updated 07 Jul, 2022

TTP talks’ oversight

The bottom line is that the state should not negotiate with terrorists from a position of weakness.
Rain disaster
07 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

IT is the same story year in and year out. Despite many lives lost, billions of rupees in accumulated damages and ...
Sri Lanka bankruptcy
07 Jul, 2022

Sri Lanka bankruptcy

CRITICALLY low foreign exchange reserves; a plummeting currency and a tanking economy; lengthy power cuts and long,...
Miftah’s misery
Updated 06 Jul, 2022

Miftah’s misery

It cannot be easy to be finance minister in times like these, with friend and foe alike gunning for you over difficult decisions.
Phone tapping
06 Jul, 2022

Phone tapping

IT is the season of audio leaks. No sooner does one ‘incriminating’ clip lose its shock value than another...
Transgender job quota
06 Jul, 2022

Transgender job quota

IN a society where transgender persons often face violence and abuse, the Sindh Assembly’s decision to reserve a...