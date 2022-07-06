DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2022

India's 'bulldozer justice' flattens Muslim dissent

AFP Published July 6, 2022 - Updated July 6, 2022 12:56pm
<p>In this file photo taken on June 12, a bulldozer demolishes the house of Javed Mohammad, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s incendiary remarks about Prophet Muhammed (PBUH), in Allahabad. — Photos from AFP</p>

In this file photo taken on June 12, a bulldozer demolishes the house of Javed Mohammad, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s incendiary remarks about Prophet Muhammed (PBUH), in Allahabad. — Photos from AFP

After two nights in police custody, Indian teenager Somaiya Fatima was released in time to watch live footage of an excavator claw smashing into the walls of her childhood home.

The residence is among scores of dwellings and businesses flattened by wrecking crews this year, in a campaign authorities have promoted by turns as a battle against illegal construction and a firm response to criminal activity.

But rights groups have condemned “bulldozer justice” as an unlawful exercise in collective punishment by India's Hindu nationalist government, and many of the campaign's victims have one thing in common.

“We are Muslims and that's why we are being targeted,” Fatima told AFP.

In this picture taken on June 23, Somaiya Fatima, daughter of activist Javed Mohammad, shows a picture of their family home during an interview in Allahabad.
In this picture taken on June 23, Somaiya Fatima, daughter of activist Javed Mohammad, shows a picture of their family home during an interview in Allahabad.

The 19-year-old was arrested along with her family after her father was accused of masterminding a large public protest in the northern city of Allahabad last month.

It was one of several rallies across India last month condemning a ruling party spokeswoman whose provocative comments about Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) during a televised debate sparked anger across the Muslim world.

The day Fatima was released, she was sitting in a relative's living room when she came across footage of her home's destruction on her phone.

She said the demolition was a lesson for Muslims tempted to “speak up” against the government.

“They've instilled fear in an entire community,” she said. “Everyone now looks at their home and thinks that if it happened to us, it can happen to them also.”

'No empathy'

Fatima's home state of Uttar Pradesh is governed by Yogi Adityanath, a saffron-robed Hindu monk seen as a potential successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In office, he has championed the bulldozer as a symbol of his commitment to law and order and as a potential tool to use against “trouble-makers”.

Adityanath's acolytes celebrated his successful campaign for re-election as chief minister earlier this year by riding on top of excavators, while bulldozer tattoos became a minor craze among supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Since then “bulldozer politics” have spread elsewhere in the country and demolition campaigns have begun quickly following on the heels of outbreaks of religious unrest.

In this file photo taken on June 12, a bulldozer demolishes the house of Javed Mohammad, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in Allahabad.
In this file photo taken on June 12, a bulldozer demolishes the house of Javed Mohammad, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in Allahabad.

After a violent confrontation in April between Hindus trailing a religious procession and Muslims holding Ramzan prayers, authorities in Delhi knocked down nearly two dozen Muslim shopfronts and the facade of a mosque, defying a court order to stop.

Officials say the spate of demolitions are lawful as they only target buildings constructed without legal approval.

But victims of the campaign deny that their dwellings are illegal, and say they are not given the legally required notice period to dispute demolition orders.

Read: From Babri to Gyanvapi, how India’s courts have helped escalate Hindutva claims on mosques

Fatima's house was demolished “in the presence of hundreds of police and hundreds of cameras, with no empathy,” KK Rai, a lawyer for Fatima's father, told AFP.

“There is no comparison for this ruthlessness.”

Allahabad High court Advocate K.K Rai speaks during an interview in Allahabad on June 23.
Allahabad High court Advocate K.K Rai speaks during an interview in Allahabad on June 23.

Critics of the government say the campaign is the latest manifestation of the BJP's discriminatory policies towards India's 200 million-strong Muslim minority community.

“They have an ideological commitment that in India they have to make Muslims a second-class citizen, socially humiliate them and destroy their property,” Rai said.

Amnesty International said last month that the demolitions were part of a selective and “vicious” crackdown on Indian Muslims who dared to speak up against the discrimination they faced.

'Sleepless nights'

Many Muslims living in Uttar Pradesh now fear their own homes are being earmarked for destruction after their family members participated in last month's protests.

“Now we have sleepless nights and restless days,” said Mohammad Javed, a resident of Saharanpur, who received an order to vacate his house soon after his brother was arrested for joining a demonstration in that city.

One week after Fatima's arrest, a bulldozer remained parked outside the police station near where her home once stood.

The pile of bricks and concrete in its stead has heightened her own sense of belonging to a pariah community.

She recalled watching her home being torn down on a news channel's YouTube livestream, as her phone screen filled up with a flood of comments from the public praising the demolition.

“I was born there and spent my entire life there,” Fatima said. “But it was evident that people were happy seeing someone's house being destroyed.”

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kulsoom Baloch
Jul 06, 2022 01:00pm
The act of cruelty is only for Muslims in India but the silence of UN is a slap for justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Anupam
Jul 06, 2022 01:05pm
It’s a great shame that India has decided to become a mirror image of Pakistan. Still, constitutionally in India, all citizens are equal and people from minorities can hold any and all public offices, unlike Pakistan where religious minorities are deemed second class citizens even by the country’s constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jul 06, 2022 01:08pm
A mini Hitler Modi ruled India &its fascist ministers & RSS party.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 06, 2022 01:08pm
Nazi regime of BJP showing their true colors thats all
Reply Recommend 0
Commoner
Jul 06, 2022 01:12pm
Can't wait to see comment section flooded with people from across the border defending this awful practice of taking away someone's home belonging to a particular community.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Miftah’s misery
Updated 06 Jul, 2022

Miftah’s misery

It cannot be easy to be finance minister in times like these, with friend and foe alike gunning for you over difficult decisions.
Phone tapping
06 Jul, 2022

Phone tapping

IT is the season of audio leaks. No sooner does one ‘incriminating’ clip lose its shock value than another...
Transgender job quota
06 Jul, 2022

Transgender job quota

IN a society where transgender persons often face violence and abuse, the Sindh Assembly’s decision to reserve a...
Warming ties
05 Jul, 2022

Warming ties

BILATERAL ties with the US are clearly on the mend after an extensive rough patch under the PTI government. While ...
LNG emergency
Updated 05 Jul, 2022

LNG emergency

The problem is that Pakistan does not have sufficient cash at the moment to buy even a single LNG cargo at present prices.
The invisible half
05 Jul, 2022

The invisible half

WHAT better illustrates the Afghan Taliban’s misogynistic and mediaeval worldview than the fact that not a single...