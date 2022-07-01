DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 01, 2022

Indian SC tells Nupur Sharma to 'apologise to whole country' for derogatory comments against Holy Prophet

Dawn.com Published July 1, 2022 - Updated July 1, 2022 02:09pm

The Indian Supreme Court on Friday berated Nupur Sharma, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) suspended official whose derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) last month sparked global protests, saying she should "apologise to the whole country".

"We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer, it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country," NDTV quoted Justice Surya Kant as saying.

Sharma, as the BJP's spokesperson, and another party leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, had made disrespectful remarks about Holy Prophet (PBUH) last month, drawing criticism and rebuke from across the world, particularly Muslim countries.

For its part, the BJP had suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal after the strong reaction to their comments.

However, an uproar was witnessed over the remarks across the world and within India, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party faced condemnation in Muslim countries and other nations. Muslims took to the streets across Asia, including India, where protesters faced a crackdown by Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, multiple cases were registered against Sharma in different cities, following which she moved the SC to transfer all cases against her to Delhi, citing threats.

As the SC took up her plea today, it blamed Sharma for "igniting tension" by her derogatory comments about Holy Prophet (PBUH). “She is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”, Hindustan Times quoted the court as saying.

“Her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur,” the court added, referring to the grisly beheading of a tailor in the Indian city earlier this week.

According to India Today, the court noted that Sharma's comments were made either for "cheap publicity, a political agenda or for some nefarious activities". The court also said that she had "threatened the security of the nation".

"A spokesperson can't make such statements. Sometimes power goes into the heads of people and they think they are everything. Why didn't she (Sharma) file a case against the ones who instigated her to make these statements?" the SC bench said.

The Hindustan Times reported that the court dismissed Sharma's petition, saying: "When you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested but nobody dares to touch you. That shows your clout."

US condemns 'offensive comments'

Earlier this month, the United States had also condemned Sharma's "offensive comments". During a press briefing, a journalist raised the issue of the BJP members' offensive remarks and the subsequent demolition of Muslims' houses.

"Would you like to say something about these hate crimes committed by [the] Indian government against Muslims and other minorities?" he asked US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

In reply, Price said, "Well, this is something that we’ve condemned. We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials, and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemned those comments."

He further said the US regularly engaged with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns, including freedom of religion, of belief, and "we encourage India to promote respect for human rights".

The secretary added: "The Indian people and the American people, we believe in the same values: human dignity, human respect, equality of opportunity, and the freedom of religion or belief. These are fundamental tenets, these are fundamental values within any democracy, and we speak up for them around the world."

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The sixth wave

The sixth wave

Zafar Mirza
PCR testing has drastically gone down in Pakistan and our disease surveillance system needs much more strengthening.

Editorial

Udaipur killing
Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Udaipur killing

The crime committed in Udaipur did not happen in a vacuum.
Unacceptable demand
Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Unacceptable demand

Negotiating with extremists is tricky; no peace treaty with them has lasted beyond a few months.
Tough times ahead
01 Jul, 2022

Tough times ahead

THE finance ministry’s projection of 15pc inflation, much higher than the targeted rate of 11.5pc, during the new...
More ‘prior actions’
Updated 30 Jun, 2022

More ‘prior actions’

It is crucial that the IMF reconsiders its stance and releases the funds at the earliest to calm uneasy markets.
Growing power crisis
30 Jun, 2022

Growing power crisis

THE country’s escalating power crisis risks exacerbating the law-and-order situation as people take to the streets...
Attack on polio team
30 Jun, 2022

Attack on polio team

THE threat of deadly violence never seems to diminish for health workers and police officials involved in...