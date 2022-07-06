DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 07, 2022

Rawalpindi court orders repeal of PECA sections in case against journalist Imran Riaz

Tahir Naseer Published July 6, 2022 - Updated July 6, 2022 11:42pm
Imran Riaz Khan was arrested on the outskirts of Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
A Rawalpindi court on Wednesday ordered journalist Imran Riaz Khan to be produced in a local court in Attock and instructed that charges framed against him under sections of the Prevention Of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 be repealed.

Imran was arrested by the Attock police on Tuesday night on the outskirts of Islamabad as he was headed to the federal capital to acquire pre-arrest bail from the IHC in a treason case registered against him.

Sources in the police department told Dawn that a contingent of the Attock police supported by a team of the Elite Force took the journalist into custody and moved him to the Attock City Police Station.

Imran was brought to the Rawalpindi Judicial Complex today in the court of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Pervaiz Khan, who was presiding over a hearing for a petition filed by the journalist against his arrest.

According to the court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Malik Sikandar, an assistant director (legal) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), informed the judge that the offences mentioned in the first information report against Imran were not “actually made out” and the police had wrongly lodged the FIR regarding the PECA sections.

Sikandar further informed the court that no offence had been committed according to the PECA sections and the FIA did not have the privilege to investigate the matter further.

The order said that after considering Sikandar’s opinion, the court did not have the jurisdiction to entertain the matter of Imran’s remand and directed the investigating officer to produce the journalist before a relevant court in Attock.

Earlier during the court hearing, the magistrate said the case was merited in his court since he was a judge on cases pertaining to the FIA.

Imran’s counsel, Mian Ali Ashfaq, said the journalist’s arms license and bulletproof vehicle license were cancelled. He said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted protective bail to Imran and yet, the journalist was arrested by Attock police at Islamabad Toll Plaza last night.

He said the toll plaza was at the border between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

It must be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court had accepted journalist Imran’s plea for protective bail in May after multiple sedition cases were registered against him.

Ashfaq continued that a petition was filed in the IHC last night against the arrest and Imran was presented at a local Attock court earlier today.

The counsel said during the case hearing in Attock, the judge had remarked how could he preside over it when there were PECA sections involved. Ashfaq added that the judge had questioned the police on how they could charge the PECA sections.

Ashfaq also lashed out at the petitioner of the FIR in Attock, asking who had appointed him as the army’s spokesman. “Questioning army policies is not anti-nationalism at all,” he said, adding that if the military had a problem with Imran, then they would have registered a case themselves as they did against activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari.

Subsequently, the judicial magistrate questioned the police about how Imran could be presented before him. “How can I hear the case when this FIR can’t even be brought up before me?” the judge questioned.

Ashfaq said the Attock court had sent them to the judicial magistrate’s court, saying that it had the jurisdiction to hear the case. “Is there anyone who wants to take this case forward?” he questioned.

The lawyer requested the court to dismiss the case against Imran.

IHC disposes Imran’s plea

Police said a case was registered against the journalist at Attock City Police Station on June 25 under sections 505-1(C) (statements conducing to public mischief with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), 505 (2) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), and 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Pakistan Penal Code and six different PECA sections.

Later, PTI’s Farrukh Habib shared a video of the journalist at the time of his arrest wherein he could be seen sitting in his car surrounded by police officials. “You have taken my [bulletproof] car and weapons, registered 20 FIRs against me, now you want to arrest me as well, go ahead and arrest me,” he said defiantly as he got out of the car to surrender.

Immediately after the incident was reported, a contempt petition was filed by Imran’s legal team in the IHC naming the police chiefs of Islamabad and Punjab as respondents. Taking late-night action, Justice Athar Minallah had issued notices to the Islamabad police chief and chief commissioner and told them to appear before the high court.

During the hearing today, Imran’s counsel contended that his client was arrested from the Islamabad Toll Plaza. “In the LHC, the police had given us a report which said 17 cases were registered against Riaz.

“I have separately also filed a contempt petition in the LHC,” he said. “But the court was never told about the FIR booked last night.”

Here, Justice Minallah remarked that every court had its own jurisdiction and the LHC could look into this matter. “The arrest of Imran Riaz Khan in Attock does not fall under the jurisdiction of this court,” he said, continuing that the IHC couldn’t investigate issues pertaining to Punjab.

The journalist’s counsel, however, argued that the court’s orders, barring any arrests, had been violated. He also stated that the Islamabad police, not Punjab’s, had arrested Imran.

“The court had talked about arrests in Islamabad. Imran was arrested outside the court’s jurisdiction,” the IHC chief justice reiterated, adding that if the LHC ruled that the arrests were made in Islamabad, “you can bring the order here”.

The court, subsequently, disposed of the petition and instructed the journalist to approach the LHC as it would be in his “best interest”.

Earlier, Imran had filed two petitions with the LHC through his lawyer and obtained pre-arrest bails.

In a recent video on his Youtube channel, the journalist had directly addressed Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and alleged that he was threatened after asking questions from military sources about the country’s current political and economic situation.

Over the past few months, several cases have been lodged against pro-PTI senior journalists including Khan, Arshad Sharif and Sabir Shakir for allegedly spreading hate against army and state institutions.

In a tweet today, Amnesty International South Asia took notice of the trend and urged authorities to “stop punishing dissenting voices”.

“Amnesty International is alarmed by news of journalist Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest and urges authorities to stop punishing dissenting voices, as has been a worrying trend in Pakistan for many years,” it said.

The organisation highlighted that in the past few weeks, journalists had disappeared, faced politically motivated charges and even violently attacked for simply doing their job. “Journalism is not a crime, and must be stopped being treated as such,” it added.

Call for protest

In a tweet today, former prime minister Imran Khan urged the public to protest against the journalist’s arrest and the “ongoing violence and targeting of journalists”.

“All those who support democracy and the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in our Constitution must come out and protest against arrest of Imran Riaz Khan and ongoing violence and targeting of journalists including Ayaz Amir and many others just to instil fear and silence critical voices,” he said.

The PTI chairman added that unless “we all unite and stand up against this fascism it will be the end of democracy and freedom in Pakistan”.

Separately, at a press conference later in the day, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the “kidnapping” of the journalist and Sindh Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh pointed towards a “rise of fascism” in the country.

“As Imran Khan said before, this has never before been witnessed, even during martial law,” he said while talking to the media in Islamabad alongside Shireen Mazari. He also questioned the role of the Rangers in these incidents, calling on them to “work according to the law”.

He went on to say that the current impression being given was that police were mere “puppets”, adding: “I think the Rangers owe us an explanation.”

Chaudhry said that pictures that had surfaced after Imran’s arrest suggested he had been subjected to violence, which he termed “unacceptable”. He urged the nation to join the PTI and come out on the streets against these “fascist moves”.

Meanwhile, Mazari said that Pakistan had “become a fascist country after the regime change operation”. She said that the party had the utmost respect for the country’s institutions but the people had a right to ask questions.

She called upon the media to stand up against such incidents, saying: “Tomorrow, it could be one of you.”

Comments (67)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Usman
Jul 06, 2022 11:49am
Who says he is a journalist.He is basically a pti member and nothing more doing social media analysis.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 06, 2022 12:02pm
Courts not delivering midnight justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 06, 2022 12:03pm
When the matter is about a citizen, the court remember it's jurisdiction.
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Jul 06, 2022 12:07pm
one can not ctrique anyone in this country. just praise and praise
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 06, 2022 12:08pm
Is the court aware that sitting PM and his son are wanted in money laundering cases of sixteen billion rupees? When will they be arrested?
Reply Recommend 0
Chota
Jul 06, 2022 12:09pm
Brave man.keep it up.dont bend over.nobody in this world can harm you
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Jul 06, 2022 12:13pm
Very painful and shameful for the nation.From every place in Pakistan we will find Imran Riaz Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jul 06, 2022 12:14pm
They planned well this time, Pakistan has become authoritarian state. Where is our pro-democracy FM these days?
Reply Recommend 0
Faheem
Jul 06, 2022 12:16pm
True Voice, difficult to Digest.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 06, 2022 12:17pm
Let him be the state guest to set his position of brain.Such type of people think themselves that they are above the law and are the one to dictate the masses.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Jul 06, 2022 12:18pm
He is basically a YouTuber with a journalist tag....
Reply Recommend 0
Term
Jul 06, 2022 12:22pm
Why is one person getting so much press attention?
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Jul 06, 2022 12:27pm
If they are with you, you are full of praise for them & full of distaste for all those who question them. Since they are not with you, you are full of distaste for them. This is a real change.
Reply Recommend 0
Stargazer
Jul 06, 2022 12:30pm
So much for 11 so called political parties boasting about democracy and freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Jul 06, 2022 12:32pm
Pakistan justice system is rotten.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Ahmed
Jul 06, 2022 12:35pm
@Kanwar, on the job training in the US
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jul 06, 2022 12:36pm
This Pakistan is worse than what it was before 1947.
Reply Recommend 0
sameer
Jul 06, 2022 12:37pm
Is this democracy or demoCrazy? He is one of the big supporter of Armed forces, it our right to ask question even why Army high ranks are getting state land. Why bureaucrats are being tools for the politicians, why they are not doing the job they are paid for from the tax payer's money. It is our right to get justice and we shall raise our voices, hope people join the voices so it is not easy for the neutrals to silence.
Reply Recommend 0
Kabir
Jul 06, 2022 12:40pm
@Usman, that’s a cheap shot , who not a member of any political party
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 06, 2022 12:41pm
If he was going from Lahore what was he doing in Attock
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Jul 06, 2022 12:43pm
He's a fraudster just like his arrogant deceitful namesake leader. We dont need such self-proclaimed defenders of this country. Have nothing to show, just a mouth piece to slander opponents and claim to be at the highest moral pedestal. Just like any other PTI member. aka Tiger force. What a clown!
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jul 06, 2022 12:43pm
The world is watching how freedom of speech being crush in Pakistan on it's own opponents
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Jul 06, 2022 12:44pm
Where is democracy and freedom of speech in Pakistan. Shame on those politicians who talk about democracy all the time, with dictator mind set.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Ali Khan
Jul 06, 2022 12:46pm
Hope he will soon get software update
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Jul 06, 2022 12:47pm
Elite Force needs to go into parliment to arrest all money laundering and corruption convicts.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 06, 2022 12:48pm
'Neutrals' vs 'Positives'
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jul 06, 2022 12:48pm
@khalid, judges are corrupt and follow army orders
Reply Recommend 0
i2i
Jul 06, 2022 12:48pm
Not journalists but media proxies
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jul 06, 2022 12:52pm
Different disposition of justice for different parties on whose orders ?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 06, 2022 12:54pm
Pakistani Awam enjoy Purana Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Faiz
Jul 06, 2022 12:54pm
@Usman, Do you think a PTI member deserve this kind of treatment?
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Jul 06, 2022 12:55pm
He is a victim of biggest and fascist Mafia of Pakistan. If you will take thier names you will be either beaten or picked up by unknown people. Fix this Mafia and rest of Mafias in Pakistan will disappear.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Jul 06, 2022 12:57pm
Imran Riaz Khan was the main mouthpiece of the establishment who justified similar harassment against critics of Imran Khan. He cannot be afforded the same sympathies as others because he was himself an instrument of attack against others.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Hashwani
Jul 06, 2022 12:58pm
This is Shameless act from the sitting imported government. Why Cj is taking sides. He should leave the office if he cannot maintain justice. Shameless Sharif government is full of injustice.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 06, 2022 12:59pm
When you have thugs running the country this is what happen
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 06, 2022 01:01pm
@Usman, have you ever heard freedom of expression I guess not.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Jul 06, 2022 01:05pm
@Usman, when he was reporting Usman Buzdar that time every one was happy, it he is highlighting the truth what is the harm in it if it is in the favor of PTI, do you want him to stop telling the truth. weakest level of Emaan is to condemn the sin if you don't have the power to stop from hand.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jul 06, 2022 01:08pm
He should be behind bars for spreading propaganda and lies of PTI!! Loser.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Jul 06, 2022 01:11pm
If he is not in IHC jurisdiction why was he arrested by Islamabad police? Let the Punjab police Gardi deal with it. The Boots want to spread the fear in the media. So they can divert attention from the Kashmir issue and enjoy high-end life,
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 06, 2022 01:11pm
@Akram, no they wont they have most of pakistani media in their pockets and judges
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 06, 2022 02:13pm
What a grisly, grim, gruesome, grave and great tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 06, 2022 02:17pm
@Akram, Arrest crime minister and his son not an innocent journalist.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Jul 06, 2022 02:31pm
Unbelievable IHC decision. Rule of law, what law?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Jul 06, 2022 02:47pm
Fascist Government in Action Unfortunately.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 06, 2022 03:20pm
Another so called hero like Mr Talat.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jul 06, 2022 04:05pm
When Altaf Hussain was banned on media, no one objected. If we would have stood at that time no one would do like this now.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jul 06, 2022 04:06pm
I'm glad he is arrested. But he is a good guy captured by PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jul 06, 2022 04:09pm
Pakistan has been destroyed by the most powerful corrupt mafia. Now the time is to eliminate this mafia or Pakistan will not survive.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 06, 2022 04:09pm
@Kanwar, Mr. Kanwar, " They planned well this time, Pakistan has become authoritarian state. Where is our pro-democracy FM these days? " Do you mean by Mr. Bilawal Zardari? Oh! Don't you know that he is incompetent, inefficient, script-reader and selected chairman of PPP by fake will? Astonishing.
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem Ahmad
Jul 06, 2022 04:15pm
@khalid, rotten to the core.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 06, 2022 04:16pm
@Usman, Mr. Usman, "Who says he is a journalist.He is basically a pti member and nothing more doing social media analysis." You are absolutely wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 06, 2022 04:18pm
@Akram, Mr. Arram, "Is the court aware that sitting PM and his son are wanted in money laundering cases of sixteen billion rupees? When will they be arrested?" Military establishment and judiciary establishment are ruining the country. Period.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan zindabad
Jul 06, 2022 04:26pm
@Usman, what about najam sehri enjoying boating with Nawaz sharif? He is real journalist right? What about Salem safi attending all meetings of pmln? Atleast Imran riaz Khan talks about fact. He even criticised Usman bursar and exposed his corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan zindabad
Jul 06, 2022 04:27pm
@Akram, nope they have full support of neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Jul 06, 2022 04:31pm
People who should be in jail, like Shahbaz Shareef and Humza Shareef, the money launderers, should be in jail. Instead reporters like Imran Riaz Khan, who are doing their job are being harassed and jailed.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Jul 06, 2022 05:17pm
Keep him behind the bars , he has maligned the COAS a lot for his political agenda .
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Jul 06, 2022 05:22pm
He is no journalist. His act seems like that of a Paid Employee of PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif muhib
Jul 06, 2022 05:43pm
Do court still exists in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
PAKISTANAIS D’OUTRE-MER
Jul 06, 2022 06:11pm
Inshallah he will get justice from LHC.
Reply Recommend 0
Sandip
Jul 06, 2022 06:47pm
@Akram, so is the most recent former wazir-e-aazam. The man has been indulging in money laundering since long. Time to make him pay for his misdeeds.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Jul 06, 2022 07:06pm
The man should be in jail for creating conspiracies against armed forces.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jul 06, 2022 07:11pm
Anyone who breaks the law must be apprehended and tried in the court .
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 06, 2022 07:16pm
like it or not IMF takes note of these things... its against their principles to support a fascist government. This government has no idea.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 06, 2022 07:20pm
Sedition changes should be pressed against him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehteshamul Haque
Jul 06, 2022 07:26pm
what can we do for Riaz Khan from USA. Pakistan has become a banana republic. We need a revolution in Pakistan against these thieves of nation. It is time to take up arms.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jul 06, 2022 07:42pm
@Qamar Ahmed, Court has good memory when it’s convenient.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jul 06, 2022 07:44pm
@Kanwar, FM for pro democracy is busy measuring the rainfall.
Reply Recommend 0

