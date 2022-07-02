DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 02, 2022

File tax returns by Sept 30

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 2, 2022 - Updated July 2, 2022 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Fede­ral Board of Revenue (FBR) has uploaded the Income Tax Return Forms for tax year 2022.

An official announcement said that separate income tax return forms for salaried, association of persons (AOPs), business individuals, and companies have been uploaded.

FBR says taxpayers are provided complete guidance about filling all their particulars in the form.

The returns can also be filed online thro­ugh smart phones by installing the Tax Aasaan application. Salaried individuals and AOPs can file their income tax returns by Sept 30 whereas companies can file income tax returns according to their due dates.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2022

