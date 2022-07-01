DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 01, 2022

Imran, Nawaz supporters plan rival London protests

Atika Rehman Published July 1, 2022 - Updated July 1, 2022 10:08am

LONDON: PML-N and PTI activists have planned simultaneous protests at the family homes of their parties’ rival leadership.

A poster by PTI calls on its workers in London to gather in Hyde Park on July 2 and then march to Avenfield House, the UK residence of Nawaz Sharif and his family.

In response, PML-N has called on its London supporters to gather outside the home of Jemima Khan, Imran Khan’s ex-wife and the mother of his children. “If Imran Khan’s followers come to the house of our leadership in London, then we will come to the house of Imran Khan’s children. It’s very simple,” said one PML-N organiser on Twitter.

Ms Khan lambasted PMLN on Twitter saying, “What the hell is wrong with these people @pmln_org ? Another mass demonstration announced outside my 88-year-old mother’s house this weekend. This is the third time! What has my Mum got to do with Pakistani politics? It’s disruptive for her & a total waste of police time.”

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The sixth wave

The sixth wave

Zafar Mirza
PCR testing has drastically gone down in Pakistan and our disease surveillance system needs much more strengthening.

Editorial

Udaipur killing
Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Udaipur killing

The crime committed in Udaipur did not happen in a vacuum.
Unacceptable demand
01 Jul, 2022

Unacceptable demand

THE finance ministry’s projection of 15pc inflation, much higher than the targeted rate of 11.5pc, during the new...
Tough times ahead
01 Jul, 2022

Tough times ahead

THE finance ministry’s projection of 15pc inflation, much higher than the targeted rate of 11.5pc, during the new...
More ‘prior actions’
Updated 30 Jun, 2022

More ‘prior actions’

It is crucial that the IMF reconsiders its stance and releases the funds at the earliest to calm uneasy markets.
Growing power crisis
30 Jun, 2022

Growing power crisis

THE country’s escalating power crisis risks exacerbating the law-and-order situation as people take to the streets...
Attack on polio team
30 Jun, 2022

Attack on polio team

THE threat of deadly violence never seems to diminish for health workers and police officials involved in...