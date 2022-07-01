Imran, Nawaz supporters plan rival London protests

LONDON: PML-N and PTI activists have planned simultaneous protests at the family homes of their parties’ rival leadership.

A poster by PTI calls on its workers in London to gather in Hyde Park on July 2 and then march to Avenfield House, the UK residence of Nawaz Sharif and his family.

In response, PML-N has called on its London supporters to gather outside the home of Jemima Khan, Imran Khan’s ex-wife and the mother of his children. “If Imran Khan’s followers come to the house of our leadership in London, then we will come to the house of Imran Khan’s children. It’s very simple,” said one PML-N organiser on Twitter.

Ms Khan lambasted PMLN on Twitter saying, “What the hell is wrong with these people @pmln_org ? Another mass demonstration announced outside my 88-year-old mother’s house this weekend. This is the third time! What has my Mum got to do with Pakistani politics? It’s disruptive for her & a total waste of police time.”

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2022