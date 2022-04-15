'Purana Pakistan': Jemima hits back at PML-N for planning protest outside her London residence

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, on Friday hit back at the PML-N after the party announced it would stage a protest outside her London residence in the aftermath of the PTI government's ouster.

On Thursday, PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali had said on Twitter that a protest would be held outside Jemima's London home. He had also shared an image bearing her full address and used derogatory language against the former premier.

"Protests outside my house, targeting my children, anti-Semitic abuse on social media ... It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore," Jemima said in response to Ali.

She also tweeted the hashtag #PuranaPakistan (old Pakistan).

Ali responded to Jemima, holding the former prime minister responsible for the protest. "He (Imran) has ordered attacks and protests outside [the] homes of his political opponents. He incites hate, homophobia and terrorism on [a] daily basis," he said.

The PML-N leader added that the protest would be "peaceful and non-violent".

Journalist Hamid Mir also got involved, with words of advice for both the PTI and the PML-N.

"PTI must stop protesting outside the house of (Nawaz Sharif) in London and PML-N should not do the same outside the house of (Jemima). Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones on others," Mir said.

However, Jemima was not here for the journalist's justification and clarified that she and her children were not involved in Pakistani politics.

"With respect, the difference is that I have got nothing to do with Pakistani politics and neither have my children. They are low- key private individuals who are not even on social media," she said.

PTI, PML-N supporters face off in London

Earlier this week, supporters of the PML-N and the PTI faced off outside Nawaz's London residence, as one group celebrated and the other protested Imran's ouster. A heavy police contingent stood in a chain between the two groups as they chanted slogans against each other’s leaders.

The morning started with a few PML-N supporters gathering outside Nawaz’s Avenfield House residence to celebrate. A stone’s throw away in the green expanses of Hyde Park, hundreds of PTI supporters demonstrated against Imran's ouster.

Imran's UK spokesperson Sahibzada Jahangir had in a video message called on the party’s supporters to gather at the park and then march to the US embassy to register their protest against alleged “foreign interference by America in Pakistan”.

A message circulating in PTI WhatsApp groups said the purpose of the demonstration was to raise their voice against “regime change” and the Supreme Court’s decision; and to demand free and fair elections through electronic voting as well as the right of overseas Pakistanis to vote.

At the PTI protest, both speakers and members of the crowd condemned the alleged US role in Imran's removal, with many saying they believed the letter and conspiracy the PTI chairman spoke of was a reality. Several of Imran’s supporters were also critical of the military establishment, and blamed it for his exit.

Although the plan for the PTI crowd was to march to the US embassy at 2pm, hundreds of people instead turned towards Park Lane and decided to take their protest to Avenfield House. Police raced ahead of the PTI demonstrators to create a divide between PML-N workers who were already outside Nawaz’s residence.