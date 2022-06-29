DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2022

19 killed in Mumbai after building collapses

AFP Published June 29, 2022 - Updated June 29, 2022 12:03pm
Rescue workers remove debris from the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai on Tuesday.—Reuters
Rescue workers remove debris from the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai on Tuesday.—Reuters

MUMBAI: At least 19 people were killed when monsoon rains caused a four-storey building to collapse in the Indian megacity of Mumbai, authorities said on Tuesday.

The structure — located next to a slum in a central city district — collapsed just before midnight on Monday, according to local officials.

Fourteen people had been rescued by Tuesday evening but emergency workers retrieved 19 bodies from the rubble.

“Search and rescue operations are continuing,” a spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force said.

At least six of those killed were between 18 and 21 years old, city authorities said.

Heavy rainfall was hampering operations as rescuers moved concrete slabs and sifted through mud and rubble searching for survivors. One woman, believed to be the sister of one of the victims, was seen wailing and crying as a body was carried into an ambulance.

Monsoon rains from June to September are vital to replenishing rivers and groundwater in India but the deluge also causes widespread destruction.

Building collapses are common during this period, with old and rickety structures buckling under days of non-stop rain.

Maharashtra state minister Aaditya Thackeray urged residents to evacuate other similarly “dilapidated” buildings.

“I pray that people listen to civic authorities and shift to alternate locations to avoid tragic disasters like this,” Thackeray said while visiting the scene.

The western state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, was hit badly last year when monsoon-triggered floods and landslides killed 200 people and forced a quarter of a million to evacuate their homes.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

System imbalance
Updated 29 Jun, 2022

System imbalance

Sagging under the weight of internal weaknesses, the political system once again seems to be wobbling towards disequilibrium.
BRICS exclusion
29 Jun, 2022

BRICS exclusion

FOR Pakistan’s sustained economic progress, it is essential for the country to maintain strong linkages with...
Covid resurgence
29 Jun, 2022

Covid resurgence

PAKISTAN is facing yet another wave of Covid-19 infections, with health experts predicting a surge in...
Sindh LG poll mess
Updated 28 Jun, 2022

Sindh LG poll mess

The ECP and the Sindh government share the blame for the electoral mismanagement witnessed on Sunday.
State apathy
28 Jun, 2022

State apathy

The minister would do well to revisit his stance before further damage is done to the fight for civil rights.
Lofty but fragile
28 Jun, 2022

Lofty but fragile

PAKISTAN is set for its busiest mountaineering season in over a decade, with over 1,400 climbers from across the...