DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2022

Balochistan asks Centre to bear its law, order expenses

Saleem Shahid Published June 27, 2022 - Updated June 27, 2022 07:41am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo in Quetta. — PMO/Twitter
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo in Quetta. — PMO/Twitter

QUETTA: Balochistan Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has appealed to the federal government to take the burden of expenditures of law and order in the province, keeping in view the situation across the Chaman and Taftan borders.

The Balochistan government set aside Rs50 billion, which was 13 per cent of the Rs366.72bn non-development budget, for the law and order whereas Punjab and Sindh had announced much bigger allocations for the purpose, the minister told a presser at CM Secretariat on Sunday evening.

Of the Rs50bn allocation for law and order, Rs29bn was set aside for police and Rs13bn for Levies in the provincial budget, he said, adding that the Balochistan government also paid a huge amount annually to the Frontier Corps and other federal forces.

While asking the Centre to bear the burden of expenses for dealing with law and order in the province, Mr Khetran elaborated that the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, ravaged by war for decades, was not good, whereas the other side, Sistan, was also adding to the challenge of stopping smuggling and influx of terrorist from across the borders.

“Balochistan is on the front line in this war and despite having meagre resources, [it is] not allowing this fire to spread to other provinces of the country,” the minister said.

Mr Khetran warned terrorism could resurge in other parts of the country if its frontiers turned weak. In view of this situation, the federal government should bear the burden of the expenditures for dealing with law and order in the province, he reiterated.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The sarangi and the courtesan

The sarangi and the courtesan

There is a direct relationship between the decline in courtesan culture during colonial India and the Indian classical sarangi

Opinion

Editorial

LNG crisis
27 Jun, 2022

LNG crisis

CASH-STRAPPED Pakistan’s energy crisis is set to worsen over the next several weeks as it struggles to procure LNG...
Bloc politics
27 Jun, 2022

Bloc politics

USING the platform of the 14th BRICS Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made some interesting observations...
KCR dream
27 Jun, 2022

KCR dream

RAILWAYS Minister Saad Rafique has basically clarified what many a commuter in Karachi has known for long: true and...
Outlawing torture
Updated 26 Jun, 2022

Outlawing torture

Physical or psychological torture is now considered almost a given in police and intelligence investigations.
High-profile case
Updated 26 Jun, 2022

High-profile case

IN a ‘breaking news’ culture, it is not often that such a significant development in a high-profile case can be...
Daska redux?
26 Jun, 2022

Daska redux?

AS the clock ticks down on the by-elections scheduled for next month on recently vacated Punjab Assembly seats,...