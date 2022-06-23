NP leader voices concern over Panjgur situation

QUETTA: The law and order situation is deteriorating rapidly in Panjgur, a district in Balochistan near the border with Iran, National Party leader Rehmat Saleh Baloch told a press conference on Wednesday.

Mr Baloch, who heads his party’s provincial chapter, said over 60 people, including political activists, had lost their lives in Panjgur over the last six months, but no suspect had been arrested so far.

The NP leader expressed concern over the killings, saying the authorities’ silence over the matter was “beyond comprehension”. He went as far as to allege that “some elements in the administration” were responsible for the misery of Panjgur. “We are now tired of burying our loved ones.”

Saleh Baloch recalled that locals had apprised Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa of their concerns when he visited the region recently, but “we are still waiting for action”.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022