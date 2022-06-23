DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2022

NP leader voices concern over Panjgur situation

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 08:58am

QUETTA: The law and order situation is deteriorating rapidly in Panjgur, a district in Balochistan near the border with Iran, National Party leader Rehmat Saleh Baloch told a press conference on Wednesday.

Mr Baloch, who heads his party’s provincial chapter, said over 60 people, including political activists, had lost their lives in Panjgur over the last six months, but no suspect had been arrested so far.

The NP leader expressed concern over the killings, saying the authorities’ silence over the matter was “beyond comprehension”. He went as far as to allege that “some elements in the administration” were responsible for the misery of Panjgur. “We are now tired of burying our loved ones.”

Saleh Baloch recalled that locals had apprised Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa of their concerns when he visited the region recently, but “we are still waiting for action”.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...
Right to fair trial
22 Jun, 2022

Right to fair trial

IT is scarcely an understatement to say that in Pakistan, the fundamental right to a fair trial, as provided for...
Murdered workers
22 Jun, 2022

Murdered workers

THE murder of two workers hailing from Sindh in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Monday is the second incident this...
Resurgent Covid-19
Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Resurgent Covid-19

Citizens grow complacent as national attention diverts to pressing economic and political crises.