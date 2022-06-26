Shehbaz, MQM agree on panel to implement deal

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has agreed to a proposal of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) that sought a committee comprising its members as well those from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to look into the execution and progress on the terms agreed between the two sides before coming into power.

“A proposal about committee is principally agreed and it is exp­ected early next week three members from each party would be formally notified,” said a source.

“The MQM-P also took up the issue of appointment of Sindh governor. The Sindh governor’s appointment is still awaited. The office is vacant since April 11. The Muttahida has asked the PM to expedite the process of appointment of its nominated governor. This can serve as major confidence-building measure from the PM.”

The agreement came at a meeting at PAF Faisal Base, where the MQM-P leaders including Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar, Amir Khan and Kunwar Naveed Jamil met PM Sharif and discussed issues pertaining to urban Sindh development programme of the federal government and implementation of the term that the two sides had agreed in the March 2022 meeting when the two had decided to become allies ousting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Muttahida raises issue of Sindh governor’s appointment; PM meets Zardari

Also, PM Sharif during his visit to Zardari House in Nawabshah expressed condolence over the demise of the foster mother of ex-president PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. At the meeting, challenges faced by the federal government and political and economic matters also came under discussion.

The premier said that due to wrong policies of the previous PTI government, Pakistan was facing numerous challenges but efforts were under way to resolve economic and energy crises.

Mr Sharif said the federal government was focusing on providing relief to the less privileged and strengthening the country’s economy.

The former president assured the premier of his cooperation and support with all aspects of the federal government for the welfare of the nation.

PPP chairman and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other leaders including Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were also present.

Sources in the Zardari House said the chief minister also discussed with PM Sharif issues related with the Sindh province, including water shortage and power loadshedding, and the latter assured him of the Centre’s support in this regard.

Commissioning parade

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif graced the commissioning parade of 117th Midshipmen and 25th Short Service Commission (SSC) course held at the Pakistan Naval Academy.

The commissioning contingent comprised 23 midshipmen, including four from Pakistan, 14 from the Bahrain Defence Forces, three from Palestine and two from Qatar, and 19 officers from the SSC course.

While congratulating the commissioning term for successful completion of training, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his address highlighted the modern warfare dynamics and underlined challenges of responsibility for newly commissioned officers. Underscoring that the maritime domain was continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement and power reshuffle globally, Mr Sharif said: “Herein, only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with ever evolving geo-strategic spectrum and modern trends of warfare.”

The PM later also awarded the prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal to Lt Syed Irtaza Haider Naqvi for his overall best performance, Academy’s Dirk to Midshipman Adnan M. Ebrahim Jasim Bader (Bahrain), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal to Officer Cadet Naufil Malik and the Commandant Gold Medal to Officer Cadet Sumayya Sajjad from the SSC course.

The Proficiency Banner was awarded to the Quarter Deck Squadron.

Earlier, Naval Academy commandant Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie presented the welcome address.

Imran Ayub, Shazia Hasan and Qurban Ali Khushik contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2022