MQM-P, Zardari agree to enhance cooperation

KARACHI: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamen­tarian president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss “political situation” and progress of engagements between two parties in Sindh on different issues.

“An MQM-P delegation comprising its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kunwar Naveed Jameel and others called on Mr Zardari at Bilawal House on Monday night,” said a PPP statement.

“The two sides discussed the current political situation in the country. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab were also present in the meeting,” it said.

The sources said that the MQM-P came up with different concerns and proposals to further enhance the coordination and cooperation between the two sides against the backdrop of the “Charter of Rights” signed between the two parties in Islamabad in March that also led to the fall of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in April.

“The two sides also discussed prospects of the upcoming local government elections and agreed to propose to delay the process by approaching the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Sindh High Court for their postponement,” said a source.

Polling for the first phase of the LG election in four divisions of Sindh is scheduled to be held on June 26, while elections would be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on July 24 in the second phase.

The MQM-P also sought Mr Zardari’s role on implementation of terms agreed in the charter of rights in true spirit.

The MQM-P had also signed a similar agreement with PML-N under which it got two federal ministries.

