ECP orders inquiry into PTI-PML-N clash at election office in Lahore

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday ordered a "detailed inquiry" into a clash reported between PTI and PML-N workers at an election office in Lahore's PP-167 constituency yesterday after the former ruling party alleged that "dozens of PTI workers" were injured.

In a letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the electoral body's district monitoring officer noted that an "incident of firing/clash" had occurred near the Allah Hoo Chowk between a "PML-N candidate and PTI workers", and initial inquiry reports suggested that few people had been injured.

"In this regard, a detailed inquiry into the incident may be conducted immediately and report thereof be shared with this office," he said.

Political affiliations, the official added, would not be taken into account during the investigation process, asserting that all police officials should be directed to ensure the implementation of the electoral code of conduct.

Earlier today, the PTI had claimed that their election office in Lahore's PP-167 constituency was attacked by party dissident Nazir Ahmed Chohan on Saturday night.

He was elected as an MPA in the same constituency.

PTI's Hammad Azhar alleged that Chohan, along with a police officer, attacked the party's election office and injured "dozens of workers". "A shot was fired at the head of the [party] candidate's nephew," he said, claiming that police were refusing to file a report.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said that Chohan and his "goons" attacked the election office of the party's candidate located at Allah Hoo Chowk. He alleged that they also injured the candidate's son Adil before fleeing from the scene.

"These turncoats are not in control of their senses. Faced with fear, they have resorted to such despicable tactics," he said.

Chohan was among 25 Punjab Assembly PTI dissident lawmakers that were de-seated by the ECP for voting for Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister's election in April. A Dawn report said Chohan is the likely PML-N candidate for the PP-167 constituency as by-polls for 20 of the 25 seats will be held on July 17. The remaining five are reserved seats.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Lahore police said in a statement that officials had begun the process of identifying and searching for the shooter. "No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands," he said.

He went on to say that strict action would be taken against the suspect who open fire and spread panic, adding that officials had also obtained CCTV footage of the incident.

Law and order will be ensured during the campaign for the by-polls, the official said, adding that the electoral code of conduct would be enforced. The spokesman reiterated that no one was above the law and that strict action would be taken against violators.

He concluded the statement by saying that the Lahore DIG Operations had constituted a committee headed by Saddar SP.