Karachi police register FIRs against Saad Rizvi, Mustafa Kamal on terror charges over poll-related violence

Karachi police on Friday registered at least four cases against Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal and head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Saad Hussain Rizvi, and hundreds of their party activists under murder and terror charges, a day after violent clashes between the political parties during NA-240 by-elections.

One person was shot dead and 10 others were injured as violence erupted in Karachi on Thursday during the NA-240 (Korangi Karachi II) by-election, with competing political parties pointing fingers at each other.

The PSP had accused TLP workers of firing at its party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal during a media talk, adding that the party's central leaders were also injured.

According to police, the party heads had been nominated in the FIRs for causing violence during the by-poll on Thursday. They said two of the cases were registered on complaints of presiding officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan while the remaining were filed on behalf of the state at Landhi and Korangi police stations.

“Police have detained 258 suspects including some security guards present during the violence,” a spokesperson of the Karachi police said.

Landhi police have registered a case against the PSP and the TLP chiefs and others over the killing of a man identified as Saifuddin, 65, on terror charges.

SHO Landhi Police Station, Mohammed Amin Mughal, in his complaint, said he was patrolling an area in Landhi when the clashes between the PSP and TLP workers erupted.

At 5pm, armed TLP workers led by Saad Rizvi came to Landhi no.6 area where the PSP workers were already gathered. "The TLP workers resorted to firing, resulting in the killing of a passerby and injuries to others."

He said the firing triggered panic and chaos in the area. "In the meantime, the PSP workers led by Mustafa Kamal also resorted to firing, causing injuries to some persons standing nearby who were later shifted to different hospitals."

Landhi police also registered another FIR on the complaint of ECP's presiding officer, Shahid Ali, against the PSP chief and over 50 people on terror and other charges.

The FIR said around 50 to 60 workers led by Kamal arrived at the polling station in Landhi no. 6 and roughed up the election staff and subjected him to verbal abuse.

They also tore apart election material and beat up people standing outside the police station and resorted to firing as well.m, according to the report.

In another FIR registered at the Landhi Police Station on the complaint of presiding officer Ghulam Hashim, around 400-500 PSP workers have been booked over terror and other charges.

The complainant said he was performing his duty at PS-51 in Landhi when around 400 to 500 PSP workers arrived there at 4:30pm.

“They beat me up and also thrashed other staff and tore apart election material,” said the PO, adding that it created fear. He said the violence caused by the PSP workers also halted the election process briefly.

The fourth FIR, registered at Korangi police station, on behalf of the state under sections 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code, stated that around 20 to 25 people armed with sticks arrived at a polling station in Korangi 2 ½ area and disrupted the election process. However, police detained five of them while others managed to flee from the spot.