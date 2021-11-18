Dawn Logo

TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

Imran GabolPublished November 18, 2021 - Updated November 18, 2021 04:59pm
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Hussain Rizvi waves to supporters as he is taken away after a court hearing. — Twitter/File
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore on Thursday, Jail Superintendent Ijaz Asghar confirmed to Dawn.com.

TLP spokesperson Ibne Ismail also confirmed the development and told Dawn.com that Rizvi had reached the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque in Lahore after his release.

Rizvi has been released after the withdrawal of a reference filed in the Supreme Court's federal review board regarding his detention and the removal of his name from the Fourth Schedule — a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 — last week.

A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department dated November 10 stated that the "name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad, being Ameer of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, a proscribed organisation, was listed in the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, under Section 11-E on the recommendations of District Intelligence Committee, Lahore."

It noted that the government had removed the TLP from the First Schedule of the Act as a proscribed organisation on Nov 7.

"Therefore, name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad is hereby deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, with immediate effect," it stated.

Police had arrested Rizvi on April 12 this year ahead of planned protests by the TLP. The next day, police registered a first information report (FIR) against the TLP chief under sections of the ATA.

Rizvi was detained by the Punjab government for “maintenance of public order (MPO)”. He was initially detained for three months and then again under the Anti-Terrorist Act on July 10.

His name was placed on the Fourth Schedule shortly after, on April 16.

The government had declared the TLP a proscribed outfit under the anti-terror law in April this year, after three days of violent protests by the group's activists across the country.

More to follow

