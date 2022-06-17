DAWN.COM Logo

'Proud of you': Former PM Imran hails FATF decision as accomplishment of Hammad Azhar-led committee

Dawn.com Published June 17, 2022 - Updated June 17, 2022 09:08pm
Former PM Imran Khan with PTI leader Hammad Azhar. — PTI social media/File
Former PM Imran Khan with PTI leader Hammad Azhar. — PTI social media/File

Members of the former PTI cabinet hailed on Friday the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) announcement that Pakistan had met all 34 items on two separate action plans.

The watchdog will now schedule an on-site visit to verify the implementation and sustainability of the country's money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures, adding that Pakistan will be taken off the grey list if it successfully passes the on-site visit.

Soon after the development, former prime minister Imran Khan said "FATF repeatedly praised the work and political will my govt demonstrated".

He said when his government came to power [in 2018], it faced the "direct prospect of blacklisting" by the body, adding that the country's compliance history with the FATF was also not favourable.

"I constituted a FATF Coordination Committee headed by key minister Hammad Azhar. The committee had representation from all government departments and security agencies relevant to our FATF action plan. The officers worked day and night in the first instance to avoid blacklisting.

"FATF repeatedly praised the work and the political will my government demonstrated. We not only averted blacklisting, but also completed 32 out of 34 action items. We submitted a compliance report on the remaining two items in April based on which FATF now declared Pakistan's Action Plan as completed," he said.

Imran expressed confidence that the FATF's on-site visit would also be a success. He lauded Azhar, saying the former energy minister, members of his FATF coordination committee and relevant officers had "performed exceptionally well".

"The whole country is proud of you," he said.

Hammad Azhar, who was the former energy minister and also the government's top coordinator for efforts on anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing over the past four years, shared a picture of himself standing with officers, saying that Pakistan's hard work on completing the 34-action items was a result of the "teamwork of officers that worked day and night in different government departments. They are the real heroes!"

Prior to the announcement, PTI's Senator Ejaz Chaudhry had expressed hope that Pakistan would exit the grey list, terming it the result of the Imran Khan-led government's work.

Meanwhile, the PML-N's official Twitter account criticised the PTI government for diplomatically isolating Pakistan due to which it faced various economic sanctions.

It added that now, however, the nations of the world had agreed to restore relations and the world's confidence in Pakistan was being restored.

PPP leader and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was questioned on how much credit she would give the PTI government over the development, to which she said: "Whoever wants to take credit can do so. Our job is to work for Pakistan, we will continue to work and we don't care about who gets the credit and who doesn't."

Responding to her statement, PTI leader and former information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, recalled that Khar was among those lawmakers who had refused to vote in favour of passing FATF-related bills in 2020 because "they said we will vote for these bills only if you end money laundering cases against Zardari and Sharif".

Earlier today, prior to the FATF's decision, Michael Kugelman, a scholar of South Asian affairs at the Wilson Centre, Washington, weighed in by putting the credit for any outcome squarely on the PTI government's shoulders.

"FATF’s evaluation of Pakistan’s efforts to complete its action plan for grey list removal mainly covered period when PTI was in power. So FATF decision today will be based on what was done in PTI era," he said.

He said the army could also "reasonably take credit, as I’m sure they would have been behind many of the actions taken to try to get Pakistan off the grey list". However, as for whether the Pakistan Democratic Movement, which contained many of the current coalition government parties, could take credit for the development, he responded with a succinct "no".

FATF
Pakistan

TimeToMovveOn
Jun 17, 2022 08:47pm
Pakistan would not have come out of the grey list if IK had been in power
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Jun 17, 2022 08:48pm
wow...IK comes out of slumber to take credit...when are you going to take credit of messing up the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
iffi
Jun 17, 2022 08:53pm
Amazing great job
Reply Recommend 0
Sikisher
Jun 17, 2022 08:53pm
So if getting out of the Grey list is due to Hammad Azar and Imran Khan, does it mean that imf deals and the state of economy is also because of them?
Reply Recommend 0
Aneeq
Jun 17, 2022 08:56pm
Why are you guys so obsessed with Imran Khan? For God's sake!
Reply Recommend 0
asim
Jun 17, 2022 08:59pm
Diplomacy matters. This wouldn't have been possible under arrogant khan's captaincy.
Reply Recommend 0
Sore loser
Jun 17, 2022 08:59pm
Delusional!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 17, 2022 09:01pm
One could disagree with IK/ PTI on many points but they definitely worked hard on FATF.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Rahim
Jun 17, 2022 09:04pm
The new government will definitely take credit for that... but does that really matter? Will this make people happier to pay excessive prices for everything? Can anything be done to make people forget what they have been seeing?
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Jun 17, 2022 09:04pm
Shame on you for constantly promoting this man's partisan nonsense. FATF is a national issue please keep the love for Imran out of it.
Reply Recommend 0
100 percent right
Jun 17, 2022 09:04pm
Were you out of fatf or merely secured an onsite visit that will decide whether to take pakistan out or not?
Reply Recommend 0
joe
Jun 17, 2022 09:05pm
PTI can take the credit, I don't think this will help their cause to get back in power. PTI is history, thankfully.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jun 17, 2022 09:05pm
@Aneeq, no other option. IK in his worst form is better than the tried and tested lot in their best form.
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
Jun 17, 2022 09:06pm
Pmln is delusional- Imran khan the king
Reply Recommend 0
100 percent right
Jun 17, 2022 09:06pm
Read this carefully- “ Pakistan will be taken off the grey list if it successfully passes the on-site visit.”
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Ahmad
Jun 17, 2022 09:08pm
@Sammy, credit does go to him. It was during his tenure that these tasks were accomplished. Study it.. and no he did not mess up the economy.. 6% growth is not a joke. Look around the world, economies are suffering everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Jun 17, 2022 09:09pm
At that time PTI used to label FATF as a tool of the West to control Pakistan and that no amount of cooperation would be fruitful because their intentions are no right. Now PTI is claiming FATF took off Pakistan from grey list on merit based on PTI's compliance.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Ahmad
Jun 17, 2022 09:11pm
@Urooj, better him than PDM. They should have held a mehngai Lao march. It would have made sense
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jun 17, 2022 09:12pm
Self praising guy
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Ahmad
Jun 17, 2022 09:12pm
Yes ur government did a great job at it.
Reply Recommend 0
i2i
Jun 17, 2022 09:13pm
After the world cup the FATF cup is yet another personal achievement of Kaptaan.
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Jun 17, 2022 09:16pm
Good news is due to Imran.... Bad news due to Shehbaz......
Reply Recommend 0
M&M
Jun 17, 2022 09:17pm
Well Done PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Jun 17, 2022 09:18pm
So taking credit for US taking us out of FATF. I am not sure why he is taking credit as it has happened in the time of the Imported Government and is clearly a gift of our nonneutral foreign policy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 17, 2022 09:18pm
Let there be light at the end of the tunnel.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 17, 2022 09:19pm
Well done IK. We are proud of you and your team lead by Hammad Azhar. Don’t let the losers take credit for what they didn’t do anything. As a matter of fact Pakistan went into grey list because of PMLN thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Jun 17, 2022 09:19pm
Imran lives to take credit for irgers hard work. He had soured relations with the whole world with his incompetence. Now Pakistan's friends have been reengaged and helped Pakistan out
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 17, 2022 09:20pm
Wait so why is IK congratulating on fulfilling western requirements? Wasnt FATF a political tool to control Pakistan? Is he now admitting that fulfilling FATF requirements was good for Pakistan? Imran Khan is a headless chicken really.
Reply Recommend 0

