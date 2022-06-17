Five of a family killed as storm damages home in Lahore

LAHORE: At least five members of the same family were killed and four others injured in different incidents after heavy rain and gale force winds lashed the provincial metropolis on Thursday night.

According to Rescue officials, five members of the same family — including three children — were killed after the wall of a house in the Awan Market, Bank Stop area collapsed. The only survivor was a 14-year-old.

Separately, two persons were also injured in a roof collapse in the PU Housing Society Phase 2, while one person was injured by a collapsing wall in the Thokar Niaz Baig area.

The heavy rain inundated several parts of the city, including Davis Road, Egerton Road and Garhi Shahu.

Published in Dawn,June 17th, 2022