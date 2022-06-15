DAWN.COM Logo

Met Office predicts pre-monsoon rains in Islamabad, Rawalpindi from tomorrow

Aamir Yasin Published June 15, 2022 - Updated June 15, 2022 08:55am

RAWALPINDI: As the country sizzled with heatwave, the Met Office predicted pre-monsoon rains from Wednesday (today) in upper parts of the country and from Thursday (tomorrow) in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The new wet spell is likely to continue till June 23.

It said as the heatwave conditions were likely to subside, water availability would improve for crops, vegetables and orchards.

The authorities concerned have been advised to remain alert during the forecast period.

It said moist currents from Arabian Sea were likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from June 15. Under the influence of the weather system, rain-wind/thundershowers (with few heavy falls) are expected in Bhimber, Kotli, Mirpur, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Hattian, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley and Gilgit-Baltistan (Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu).

Rain-wind/thundershowers are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Jhang from June 16 to 21 and in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Adu, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khanpur and Rahimyar Khan from June 17 to 20 with occasional gaps.

Heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura on June 16 and June 17 that may generate urban flooding.

Rain-wind/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan from June 15 to June 22.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal has asked Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to complete the dredging of Leh Nullah as soon as possible to avoid flooding in the nearby areas.

He said the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners would ensure the cleanliness of nullahs and drains in their respective areas.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2022

