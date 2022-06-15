DAWN.COM Logo

Buoyed by hopes of exiting FATF grey list, PSX gains over 400 points in intraday trade

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 15, 2022 - Updated June 15, 2022 03:11pm
A snapshot of the intraday trade at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — Photo via PSX website
The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the green on Wednesday after losing over 1,100 points earlier this week, and soared more than 400 points in intraday trading after investors regained confidence over hopes Pakistan may exit the FATF's grey list.

According to the PSX website, the index reached 41,497.92 points by 2:00pm, up 443.24 points or 1.08 per cent. It closed the previous day at 41,054.68.

Head of research at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, heralded China's assurances of further financial support as positive for the market.

"Negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are ongoing to add to the recently announced budgetary measures, and the programme may resume soon," he said.

The analyst added that there were also expectations that this week's review of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) may lead to Pakistan exiting the grey list.

The global body, which monitors money laundering and terrorism financing, is holding a four-day session in Berlin from June 14 to June 17.

Ahsan Mehanti, director of the Arif Habib Corporation, concurred. "Stocks recovered sharply higher on investor speculations ahead of results of the FATF plenary meeting discussions expected to decide over exit from the grey list," he told Dawn.com.

Moreover, he said, higher global crude oil prices, Capital Gains Tax (CGT) reductions in the federal budget catalysed the bullish activity.

Meanwhile, Salman Naqvi, head of Aba Ali Habib Securities, pointed out that the market was in an "oversold zone" and is now in "technical correction".

He added that the news regarding the rescheduling of the loan from China enables the market to "bounce back" and investors were hopeful of added financial assistance from the neighbouring country.

The market regained momentum after a bloodbath at the PSX on Monday when the KSE100 index plummeted by 1,134.80 points. Analysts linked the bearish activity to the government increasing taxes on the banking sector in the budget, among other factors.

A
Jun 15, 2022 11:31am
There are high chances of exiting FATF with current government which does not support radicals.
Reply
Zahid
Jun 15, 2022 11:38am
"If wishes were horses, beggars would ride"
Reply
Hindsight
Jun 15, 2022 11:42am
All be
Reply
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 15, 2022 12:04pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply
Owais
Jun 15, 2022 12:05pm
@Zahid , What a precise comment !
Reply

