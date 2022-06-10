LHC suspends sessions court order for FIR against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended an order of a sessions court whereby the Bhaati Gate police were directed to register a criminal case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and some police officials on a complaint of lawyers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on charges of manhandling the lawyers and damaging their vehicles.

Justice Sardar Sarfraz Ahmad Dogar issued the suspension order on a petition filed by Constable Mohammad Aslam challenging the sessions court’s decision.

A provincial law officer on behalf of the petitioner argued before the LHC that the sessions court had passed the impugned order beyond the facts. He said police officials were on duty to maintain law and order during the protest march staged by the political party.

He said a case had already been registered about the incident of alleged torture of lawyers. Therefore, he pointed out, two FIRs of a single incident could not be registered as per various judgements of the Supreme Court.

The judge suspended the impu­gned decision and issued notices to the respondents for June 30.

Advocate Haider Majeed had filed a petition before the sessions court for the registration of an FIR. In the impugned decision, the sessions court had ordered the Bhaati Gate SHO to lodge a case against the interior minister, the Capital City Police Officer and the DIG Operations on the complaint of the petitioner-lawyer.

