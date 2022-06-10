Fires near Monal put out after 16 hours

ISLAMABAD: After arduous efforts of 16 hours on Thursday, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and the ICT administration put out the ravaging fires in the Margalla Hills National Park.

There were three fires reported on Wednesday at two different locations of Monal and Talhar village and the latter was put out easily after a few hours’ operation, IWMB Director Tariq Bangash said.

He said the fire near Monal was reported at 10am which was first put out at around 3pm but it rekindled due to strong winds and harsh terrain, which was finally controlled at 1am. He said the fire control room established at the IWMB office helped report and line up coordinated efforts of CDA and IWMB and others for promptly responding to fires.

The IWMB director said more than 100 fire fighters took part in the operation. Moreover, 40 personnel of the CDA and 35 of the IWMB and remaining from the MCI and ICT administration were engaged in the operation. A large area near Monal got affected due to the fire.

He said coordination and cooperation among civic agencies was imperative to respond challenges like forest fires.

CDA’s Director Environment Irfan Niazi said the authority had requested for a helicopter to assist in the firefighting efforts.

