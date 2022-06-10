DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 10, 2022

Fires near Monal put out after 16 hours

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 10, 2022 - Updated June 10, 2022 10:07am
Thick smoke rises as fire spreads to the Saidpur Village side of Margalla Hills in Islamabad on Friday. — White Star
Thick smoke rises as fire spreads to the Saidpur Village side of Margalla Hills in Islamabad on Friday. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: After arduous efforts of 16 hours on Thursday, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and the ICT administration put out the ravaging fires in the Margalla Hills National Park.

There were three fires reported on Wednesday at two different locations of Monal and Talhar village and the latter was put out easily after a few hours’ operation, IWMB Director Tariq Bangash said.

He said the fire near Monal was reported at 10am which was first put out at around 3pm but it rekindled due to strong winds and harsh terrain, which was finally controlled at 1am. He said the fire control room established at the IWMB office helped report and line up coordinated efforts of CDA and IWMB and others for promptly responding to fires.

The IWMB director said more than 100 fire fighters took part in the operation. Moreover, 40 personnel of the CDA and 35 of the IWMB and remaining from the MCI and ICT administration were engaged in the operation. A large area near Monal got affected due to the fire.

He said coordination and cooperation among civic agencies was imperative to respond challenges like forest fires.

CDA’s Director Environment Irfan Niazi said the authority had requested for a helicopter to assist in the firefighting efforts.

Published in Dawn,June 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pakistan Economic Survey
Updated 10 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Economic Survey

Times ahead are tough, and parties must show a greater sense of responsibility than is currently on display.
Repressive law
10 Jun, 2022

Repressive law

A PARTICULARLY problematic clause in an overall controversial piece of legislation is to undergo further scrutiny,...
Iran-IAEA spat
10 Jun, 2022

Iran-IAEA spat

IN the latest sign that all is not well where efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 are...
Charter of the economy
Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Charter of the economy

There first needs to be an agreement that cynical politicking over the economy should not be a means to gain public support.
By-election test
09 Jun, 2022

By-election test

EVEN though the appointment of a new governor in Punjab has somewhat reduced political uncertainty in the ...
Brutish behaviour
09 Jun, 2022

Brutish behaviour

IT has unfortunately become the norm in Pakistan for many members of the legal community to display uncouth ...