Another fire rages on Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD: Another fire broke out on the Margalla Hills near Trail 3 on Sunday, leaving officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) no choice but to deploy a helicopter of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to extinguish it.

Army officials also assisted the civil administration in the operation, with two Pakistan Army (aviation) helicopters flying to the fire-hit area and dousing the flames to prevent the fire from spreading.

According to reports, thick smoke covered the area amid fears that the pollution level in the city might rise.

There have also been reports of this fire being a man-made disaster to cover up theft of wood throughout the winter by locals.

Last week, another fire erupted on Margalla Hills and was extinguished after hectic efforts.

Fires have broken out in a number of forests this year especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The other day, fire erupted in a forest near Kahuta and it has been claimed that these incidents are taking place because of the dry weather.

CDA spokesperson Syed Asif Raza told Dawn that efforts were being made to extinguish the fire.

When asked about how the fire started, he said an investigation was going on and soon the reason would be determined.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2022