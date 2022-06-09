DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2022

Moody’s lowers five Pakistani banks’ outlook to negative

Khaleeq Kiani Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 08:37am

ISLAMABAD: Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday affirmed the B3 long-term deposit ratings of five leading Pakistani banks and changed their outlook to negative from stable as a fallout of its last week’s downgrade of Pakistan’s sovereign rating to negative.

These banks are Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Habib Bank Ltd, MCB Bank Limited (MCB), National Bank of Pakistan and United Bank Ltd (UBL). As part of the same rating action, “Moody’s has changed the outlook on the banks’ long-term deposit ratings to negative from stable”, it said in a statement.

The rating agency has also downgraded the long-term foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of ABL, MCB and UBL to B3 from B2. These ratings are now constrained by the government of Pakistan’s foreign currency country ceiling, which was lowered to B3 from B2.

“Today’s rating actions follow Moody’s decision to change the government of Pakistan’s B3 ratings to negative from stable on June 2, 2022, and also lower the country’s local and foreign currency country ceilings to B1 and B3, from Ba3 and B2, respectively,” Moody’s said.

The negative outlook on the sovereign is driven by Pakistan’s heightened external vulnerability risk and uncertainty around the sovereign’s ability to secure additional external financing to meet its needs.

According to the rating agency, the affirmation of the five Pakistani banks’ ratings reflects their stable, deposit-based, funding profiles and adequate liquidity. Around 12 per cent of assets are held as cash and interbank placements and an additional 45pc are invested in government securities, a large proportion of which can be repoed with the central bank in case of need.

Pakistani banks also display resilient profitability, with the 2021 systemwide return on assets at 1pc, while growing financial inclusion and other government initiatives are boosting lending opportunities. These strengths are balanced against the still high asset risks given the vulnerable operating and macro conditions, with the 2021 systemwide non-performing loans (NPLs) at 7.9pc of gross loans; and modest capital buffers, with the 2021 systemwide equity-to-assets ratio at 6.3pc.

Moody’s has downgraded five big Pakistani banks despite the fact that they have earned the highest profits in the year 2021.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Charter of the economy
Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Charter of the economy

There first needs to be an agreement that cynical politicking over the economy should not be a means to gain public support.
By-election test
09 Jun, 2022

By-election test

EVEN though the appointment of a new governor in Punjab has somewhat reduced political uncertainty in the ...
Brutish behaviour
09 Jun, 2022

Brutish behaviour

IT has unfortunately become the norm in Pakistan for many members of the legal community to display uncouth ...
Energy crisis
Updated 08 Jun, 2022

Energy crisis

It is clear no single party can provide the solution to the chronic problems that plague Pakistan’s energy sector.
Unacceptable language
08 Jun, 2022

Unacceptable language

IT beggars belief that lawmakers would throw around statements that make them appear indistinguishable from the...
Livestock precautions
08 Jun, 2022

Livestock precautions

WITH around a month left before Eidul Azha, livestock markets have begun to spring up offering sacrificial animals...