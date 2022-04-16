DAWN.COM Logo

Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan

Bureau ReportPublished April 16, 2022 - Updated April 16, 2022 09:21am

PESHAWAR: Security forces killed four terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement on Friday, the military’s media affairs wing also confirmed the martyrdom of seven personnel in clashes with the terrorists in Isham near the Afghan border of Datakhel tehsil.

It said that terrorists had ambushed a military convoy near the Pak-Afghan border in Isham, North Waziristan district. Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the attackers in which four terrorists were killed, it added.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2022

