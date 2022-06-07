DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz invites economic gurus for pre-budget huddle

Syed Irfan Raza Published June 7, 2022 - Updated June 7, 2022 09:03am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: In order to combat unprecedented economic crisis in the country, the government has arran­ged a gathering of top economists, industrialists and businessmen to find short-, medium- and long-term solutions to the problem, besides providing relief to inflation-hit people in the forthcoming federal budget 2022-23.

According to the Prime Minister Office, Shehbaz Sharif will address a day-long ‘Pre-Budget Business Conference’ on Tuesday (today) to explore avenues of consensus-based economic measures with all stakeholders on-board.

In line with the PM’s vision of ‘Charter of Economy’ and an inclusive economic policy-making approach, the conference will bring together leaders from a wide range of sectors at a single platform for a vibrant and interactive dialogue.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in her tweets that a day-long, meaningful and substantive dialogue had been convened, bringing together leaders from agriculture, IT, textile, manufacturing and many other business sectors to “interactively assess Pakistan’s existing economic challenges and devise short-, medium- and long-term solutions. Obtain recommendations for FY 2022-23 budget for across the commercial spectrum.”

The prime minister will take stock of the recommendations and proposals presented by the participants for a prosperous economy with a rock-solid foundation for progress and development.

The conference will focus on the PM’s vision of a Pakistan where the social, political and economic rights of the people are insured. Through mutual consultation, the conference will endeavour to find ways to end the economic strife of the people and help the nation get back on the path to a better future.

The event will focus on the way forward to a prosperous Pakistan with a vibrant economy, where growth is sustainable and inclusive. It will evaluate options and opportunities for employment and business opportunities for all, and eliminate poverty and provide a decent standard of living for all our citizens. This initiative will also welcome recommendations from these sector-leaders for fiscal budget for the year 2022-23 across the entire commercial spectrum.

The dialogue will delineate short-term, medium-term, and long-term solutions to Pakistan’s economic challenges. Through an engagement process among stakeholders from the business community, it will also formulate proposals for the 2022-23 budget. With a consensus-driven approach, the participants of the conference will seek to present actionable recommendations to improve agriculture, exports, IT, textile , food security , general manufacturing, and energy sector.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2022

Budget2023
Pakistan

Dr. Asim Maqbool
Jun 07, 2022 09:47am
Dumb will listen to numbers being twisted. Let's see the fun!
