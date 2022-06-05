PM Shehbaz seeks emergency plan to cut loadshedding

LAHORE: Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif has dire­cted the authorities concerned to come up within 24 hours with an ‘emergency plan’ aimed at reduction in the electricity loadshedding.

PM Sharif presided over a meeting on Saturday to discuss the issue of loadshedding in the country and problems being faced by citizens in general and the business community in particular. Federal ministers and high officials were in attendance.

The meeting took place amid reports about hours-long loadshedding in various parts of the country, leaving the people to suffer in high temperatures.

“The premier has sought an emergency plan from the authorities concerned within 24 hours regarding reduction in electricity loadshedding,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurang­zeb said in a statement issued after the meeting.

The meeting which lasted five hours reviewed the loadshedding situation in the country and discussed measures to reduce the electricity shortfall.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2022