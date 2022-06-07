DAWN.COM Logo

June 07, 2022

Imran appoints nephew as focal person on legal affairs

Ikram Junaidi Published June 7, 2022 - Updated June 7, 2022 10:01am
Imran Khan appoints his nephew as party's focal person on legal affairs. — Photo courtesy: PTI/Twitter
Imran Khan appoints his nephew as party's focal person on legal affairs. — Photo courtesy: PTI/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has appointed his nephew as the party’s focal person on legal affairs.

In another development, two former legislators of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from south Punjab joined the PTI.

According to a notification signed by PTI secretary general Asad Umar, Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi has been notified as the focal person on legal affairs to the chairman/party.

“The focal person on legal affairs would report to the chairman on matters pertaining to his functions,” the notification said.

In a statement, the PTI claimed that the appointment had been made under a well-conceived strategy to deal with the dictatorial tactics and unconstitutional and undemocratic steps of the ‘imported’ government.

Barrister Hassaan Niazi held a meeting with Imran Khan and expressed his gratitude for appointing him the focal person.

He has been associated with the PTI for the last 17 years and remained at the forefront of every movement.

“As a student, Barrister Hassaan Niazi played a key role in laying the foundation of the Insaf Students Federation. He has also served as the Insaf Students Federation Punjab president from 2008 to 2010,” the party statement claimed.

Meanwhile, former PML-N MNA Pir Iqbal Shah from Lodhran and ex-MPA Pir Amir Iqbal Shah met former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday and formally joined the PTI.

“During the meeting, they discussed the current political as well as the economic situation in the country. Pir Iqbal Shah and Pir Amir Iqbal Shah expressed full confidence in Imran Khan’s leadership and both vowed to play an active role in Imran Khan’s struggle for real independence,” the statement issued by the party stated. PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the nation was expecting Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to talk to his Indian counterpart on the blasphemous and condemnable remarks made against Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by leaders of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Talking to media after a delegation level meeting between PTI and Majlis-i-Wahdat-i-Muslimeen on Monday, Mr Qureshi said the remarks made by the two BJP leaders had hurt the sentiments of the Muslims worldwide and Pakistan should take up the issue with the Indian government vociferously.

Talking about the water crisis, he said there was severe water shortage in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan, but the present government seemed oblivious to the looming crisis. He said Pakistan Peoples Party observed a criminal silence over the plight of the people of south Punjab, adding that no one was bothered about the problems being faced by the farmers of Sindh.

“The most valuable crop of south Punjab is mango and orchards have been ruined due to water scarcity,” he added.

The PTI vice chairman said PML-N voters were questioning their leadership as to why turncoats had been imposed on them, adding that the PML-N in connivance with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was planning to rig the by-elections.

He made it clear that the by-polls on 20 vacant seats in Punjab were being held for a specific purpose and the people were well aware of the game.

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Farrukh Habib alleged that the government had willfully adopted a cautious approach on the issue of blasphemy committed by BJP lawmakers against Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to safeguard the Sharif family’s personal and business interests with Narendra Modi-led government.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2022

Ma
Jun 07, 2022 09:54am
Nepotism or merit?
Reply Recommend 0

