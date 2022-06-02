DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2022

Swvl to pause daily rides in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad from tomorrow

Dawn.com Published June 2, 2022 - Updated June 2, 2022 03:44pm

Popular bus-sharing service Swvl announced on Thursday that it would be "pausing" daily rides within Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad from Friday (June 3) "in light of the global economic downturn".

In a notification sent to app users, the service said that Swvl Travel (city-to-city) and Swvl Business (business-to-business) would remain fully operational.

The company went on to say that it had started its journey in July 2019, driven by the mission of "solving a major problem that all of us face and live in every day".

This image shows the notification received by users of the app.
This image shows the notification received by users of the app.

"Swvl promised that having reliable, comfortable and affordable means of transportation is not something fictional. We believed that every Pakistani should have this right, the right to commute safely every day," the notification said.

The announcement comes as the government has increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre in a move aimed at placating the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout.

In addition, inflation during the month of May rose to a nearly two-and-a-half-year-high at 13.76 per cent, on the back of increasing transport and food prices. Inflation accelerated from 13.37pc year-on-year (YoY) in April, marking a 0.44pc month-on-month (MoM) rise in May.

Airlift, which began as a bus-hailing service, had also suspended operations during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has since changed their business models to focus on grocery delivery operations in Pakistani cities.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Richie Rich
Jun 02, 2022 03:11pm
so easy to play with people's lives
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jun 02, 2022 03:16pm
Sadly the angel investor money has dried up and I hope these companies don’t become the reason for Pakistan being listed as scammers
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Jun 02, 2022 03:19pm
Men will still be able to use similarly priced alternatives like Bykea but what will happen to the women who had started to rely on Swvl??? It's terrible news for Pakistani women
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 02, 2022 03:20pm
This was bound to happen. Many valuations that Pakistani startups are getting are insane, it will be the same problem as experienced in India with high valuations for companies like flipkart and snapdeal to name a couple, where on excel the market looks great and valuation models of silicon valley are adopted. We should think long term and reflective of what Pakistani market size and opportunity is. Careem was an exception not the rule
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Jun 02, 2022 03:21pm
Very sad. Masses continue to suffer one way or the other. Why no dharna or long march by political parties on inflation or other issues the common man faces?
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Jun 02, 2022 03:22pm
There is a great opportunity for Careem here to start bus routes. Women will give you duaein.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 02 Jun, 2022

Ready for elections?

It appears from recent developments that system is ready for general election, even if timeline for polls remains moot.
02 Jun, 2022

Increasing food prices

THE low-middle-income families, who usually purchase their groceries from government-run utility stores to save...
02 Jun, 2022

Russian oil

AS high global oil prices hit all sectors of the economy, and with more petroleum price shocks in the pipeline, the...
01 Jun, 2022

Sour grapes

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s abortive Azadi March has him blaming many things for his decision to abandon, ...
01 Jun, 2022

New governor

THE appointment of Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor after weeks of political wrangling between the president...
A ghastly crime
Updated 01 Jun, 2022

A ghastly crime

The incident has left women the message that without the ‘protection’ of a man, they are easy prey.