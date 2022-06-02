DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2022

Lahore police given one week to find Dua Zehra, her spouse

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 2, 2022 - Updated June 2, 2022 10:06am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday gave the police one week to produce Syeda Dua Zohra Kazmi, the girl allegedly kidnapped from Karachi, and her husband.

Earlier, a police officer told the court that the last location of the runaway couple was Azad Kashmir. He said more time was required to reach the couple and produce them before the court.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh was hearing a petition filed by the mother-in-law and brother-in-law of Zohra against the alleged harassment caused by the police.

A counsel for the petitioners submitted that his clients had no knowledge about the whereabouts of the couple, but the police had been harassing them. The judge adjourned the hearing for a week and directed the police to produce the couple before the court.

In previous litigation, Zohra alleged before the court that her father had been forcing her to marry her cousin against her will. She said her parents used to beat her for refusing to marry the boy of their choice. She asked the court to order the police to take action against her parents for causing harassment to her and her husband.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2022

