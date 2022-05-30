PTV anchor part of delegation to Israel terminated: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that an anchor of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), who was part of a delegation of Pakistani-Americans visiting Israel earlier this month, has been terminated.

"The PTV anchor has been terminated and taken off air. He went on the tour in a personal capacity," she was quoted as saying by Pakistan Television.

Aurangzeb was also quoted as saying that there was no change in Pakistan's policy with regards to Israel. "Pakistan's policy on Palestine is clear and based on the statements of our founder, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah," she said.

She went on to say that a policy which was in contradiction with the people's wishes and aspirations could not be implemented. The minister said that Pakistan was committed to its traditional and principled position on the Palestinian issue and Israel.

The Foreign Office has already made it clear that no delegation from the country visited Israel, she added.

