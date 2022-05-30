DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2022

Woman allegedly gang-raped on Karachi-bound train

Imtiaz Ali | Imran Gabol Published May 30, 2022 - Updated May 30, 2022 11:11pm
A file photo of the Lahore Railway Station being almost deserted as the Karachi-bound Khyber Mail waits for clearance to continue its journey. — M Arif / White Star/File
A file photo of the Lahore Railway Station being almost deserted as the Karachi-bound Khyber Mail waits for clearance to continue its journey. — M Arif / White Star/File

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on a train heading to Karachi from Multan last week, it emerged on Monday.

The victim was on board the Bahaudin Zakaria Express when ticket-checkers and other staffers of a private firm subjected her to sexual assault on Friday (May 27), the spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways said in a statement.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered on the complaint of the victim at the Railways Police Station under Sections 377 [punishment for rape] and 34 [common intent] of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the woman was travelling in an economy class berth when the ticket-checker offered her a seat in the air-conditioned compartment of the train.

Shortly afterwards, he took her to the other compartment where the train staffers took turns to sexually assault the woman and threatened her with dire consequences when she tried to escape.

The women disembarked from the train after reaching Karachi and reported the ordeal to the railways' police, who registered the case and constituted teams to arrest the suspects.

The law enforcers managed to arrest all three suspects today.

Additional police surgeon Summaiya Syed at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre said the victim's medical examination confirmed that she was gang-raped.

Dr Syed said the victim's clothes had been taken into custody, while swab samples were taken for semen serology, DNA profiling and cross-matching.

“We need to know the time of arrival of the train in Karachi as Rohri is located between Multan and Karachi and it will give us an approximate time of the incident,” said Dr Syed.

City Railways Station SHO Asad Unar declined to speak on the incident. However, according to the railways' police spokesperson, Inspector General of Railways Police Faisal Shahkar took notice of the incident.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ayodhya’s ghosts
Updated 30 May, 2022

Ayodhya’s ghosts

THE demolition of Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid in 1992 was an epochal moment in the post-independence history of India....
30 May, 2022

Wheat imports

THAT the lowest price the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, which is out to purchase half a million tonnes of wheat...
30 May, 2022

A moment of joy

IN the midst of a torrid summer, with the political temperature spiking and dark clouds gathering on the economic...
Walking a tightrope
29 May, 2022

Walking a tightrope

The prime minister should be ready to take strict measures where necessary.
29 May, 2022

Twisted notions

THERE is a sickening sense of déjà vu about the crime and, even worse, the certainty that this will not be the ...
29 May, 2022

Hockey disappointment

IN the space of about two hours, the disappointment of a narrow 3-2 loss to Japan turned into sheer anguish for the...