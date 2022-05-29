DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 29, 2022

Imran Khan says 'police brutality' on Azadi marchers 'condemnable and unacceptable'

Dawn.com Published May 29, 2022 - Updated May 29, 2022 12:15pm
Law enforcers trying to stop PTI protesters from entering the Red Zone in Islamabad on May 25. — Photo by Shakeel Qarar
Law enforcers trying to stop PTI protesters from entering the Red Zone in Islamabad on May 25. — Photo by Shakeel Qarar

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has posted on Twitter a video montage of alleged police brutality on his Azadi marchers on May 25 and termed it "condemnable and unacceptable".

Imran Khan's march for haqeeqi azadi — true freedom — was preceded by the authorities invoking of Section 144, a measure used to curb gatherings. Shipping containers were put in place on major thoroughfares to block their path.

Undeterred by the moves, the marchers, who tried to force through the containers to make their way to Islamabad, were met with tear gas as police tried to disperse them. Police also charged at them with batons.

"Condemnable and unacceptable," the former prime minister said on Sunday. "Flouting the Constitution and Supreme Court orders, this criminal imported government unleashed police brutality on our peaceful Azadi March protesters."

The night before the march, there were subsequent police raids on PTI leaders' residences. "Night before our march, Punjab and Sindh police violated PTI members' homes, harassing the families," he added.

In one such raid carried out on the eve of the march, a policeman was killed. The party and the coalition government blamed each other.

The march ended on March 26 without a sit-in at D-Chowk, which Imran promised would occur until dates for elections are announced. In a speech to supporters just short of D-Chowk, Imran told the government to announce dates for the elections, failing which he would return in six days.

That same day Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resisted Imran's "dictation" and said in a speech in the National Assembly that the House would decide when elections would be held.

The abrupt end to the much-vaunted long march has since triggered speculation on the circumstances that led to its end. However, Imran has hit back at such suggestions, insisting there was "no deal with the establishment", and that he pulled back to avert "bloodshed", as his supporters were "ready" and a "sense of hatred" had emerged in the wake of the police response.

Yesterday, Imran said his party will be moving the Supreme Court on Monday (tomorrow) to seek protection for their right to a peaceful protest. He also announced petitioning high courts to seek registration of cases against those responsible for using force against his party workers during their march on the capital.

“We have decided to take up the matter at all forums, the Supreme Court, the high courts and human rights organisations internationally,” he told a press conference after presiding over the PTI’s core committee meeting.

'Devastating consequences' of using force

Former planning minister Asad Umar, too, tweeted on Sunday, highlighting the "devastating consequences" of using force to "suppress popular movements".

"History of Pakistan shows devastating consequences of attempts to suppress popular movements through use of force and intimidation," Umar said.

"Those short-sighted men thinking they can crush the most popular mass mobilisation in Pakistan's history, will never be forgiven by history."

Separately, Fawad Chaudhry, the former information minister, called on the government to not "underestimate the people's anger" as they are "angrier than expected". He conceded that there were some "mistakes" that the PTI made that the situation "led to this stage", without elaborating further.

He also asked if the Zardaris and Sharifs would run Pakistan "for the next 40 years", and if those decades would be "wasted" like the past years.

Azadi March
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 29, 2022 11:59am
Once again, he is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
May 29, 2022 12:14pm
What is condemnable and shameless is you left them in an extremely hot day and RAN AWAY. You are a Pakistani Trump, Trump lost badly so did you, never forget his legal troubles he has, yours will follow!
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
May 29, 2022 12:15pm
Run away, Run away leave people in heat, that is your character and you will soon be in a hot jail cell without an AC!
Reply Recommend 0
Lahoriyaa
May 29, 2022 12:16pm
Bring in your kids for protest. Everything would become peaceful. Your guys threat state with bloodshed, road blocks what option state left with. Do that once in london. Democrary will teach you how to protest.
Reply Recommend 0
ConcernedCitizen1
May 29, 2022 12:28pm
IK’s plan to destabilize the country is backed by his cult of foolish followers, who are dazzled by his tall tales: all that glitters is certainly not gold!
Reply Recommend 0
Sikisher
May 29, 2022 12:30pm
Does he have memory problems? Has he forgotten the excessive use of force against doctors in peshawar and school teachers at d Chowk in 2021?
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
May 29, 2022 12:31pm
Ladala wants to bring change without any resistance from other side....
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
May 29, 2022 12:36pm
How can you promote tourism when you can't trust police.
Reply Recommend 0
Jcp
May 29, 2022 12:38pm
This means that for Imran Khan it is acceptable for his people to damage government properties. What sort person is Imran
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 29, 2022 12:40pm
Imran Khan wants that there should be no obstacles in his way and he should be given an open ended hand to do whatever he want to do in his next move after reaching Islamabad and the govt
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
May 29, 2022 12:40pm
Bad habits die hard. He is again ruining our youth.
Reply Recommend 0
MANGOK
May 29, 2022 12:41pm
He is very conveniently forgetting his party worker shot down an armed police man. How convenient and hypocrite.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
May 29, 2022 12:55pm
IK should be ashamed of himself ,he is the one who was responsible for what happened with long march participants .
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
May 29, 2022 12:58pm
Stop playing victim.You burned islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
May 29, 2022 12:59pm
Setting trees on fire is acceptable to IK,
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Walking a tightrope
29 May, 2022

Walking a tightrope

The prime minister should be ready to take strict measures where necessary.
29 May, 2022

Twisted notions

THERE is a sickening sense of déjà vu about the crime and, even worse, the certainty that this will not be the ...
29 May, 2022

Hockey disappointment

IN the space of about two hours, the disappointment of a narrow 3-2 loss to Japan turned into sheer anguish for the...
Updated 28 May, 2022

POL price shock

The state must look into exactly how much of an impact POL hikes have had on the prices of everyday items.
28 May, 2022

Changed laws

THERE will be much noise made over bills passed in the last two days by parliament to amend election and National...
28 May, 2022

Causing damage

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s remarks that he called off his protest, not because he had reached a deal but...