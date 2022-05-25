DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 25, 2022

NAB receives complaint against Imran for ‘misusing’ KP govt resources

Syed Irfan Raza Published May 25, 2022 - Updated May 25, 2022 08:11am

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan has once again come under criticism for allegedly using resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for himself. A complaint has been lodged against him with the NAB for investigation into the matter.

A member of the KP Assembly, Sobia Shah, has lodged the complaint with the NAB’s KP region. It states: “Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is involved in blatantly misusing resources of the Government of KP, including use of official helicopter of the KP Chief Minister for personal purposes, thus causing huge losses to the government exchequer, which is an offence under the relevant provisions of NAO, 1999.”

The complainant said any other additional documentary evidence, if needed, will be produced to the investigation officer in due course of time.

The PTI chairman is already facing a NAB case on the same charges levelled in 2018 and had appeared before NAB at its KP office.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 25 May, 2022

Back to bedlam

FEAR tactics have never worked in the past, and most likely will not this time either. The government’s ...
25 May, 2022

Balochistan blaze

THE forest fire on the Koh-i-Sulaiman range in Balochistan’s Shirani area is among a series of blazes to have...
25 May, 2022

Unequal citizens

INDIFFERENCE would have been bad enough, but the state’s attitude towards non-Muslims falls squarely in the...
Updated 24 May, 2022

Marching in May

MORE unrest. That is the forecast for the weeks ahead as the PTI formally proceeds with its planned march on...
24 May, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has raised its policy rate by 150bps to 13.75pc, hoping that its latest monetary-tightening action...
24 May, 2022

Questionable campaign

OVER the past couple of days, a number of cases have been registered in different parts of the country against...