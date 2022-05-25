NAB receives complaint against Imran for ‘misusing’ KP govt resources

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan has once again come under criticism for allegedly using resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for himself. A complaint has been lodged against him with the NAB for investigation into the matter.

A member of the KP Assembly, Sobia Shah, has lodged the complaint with the NAB’s KP region. It states: “Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is involved in blatantly misusing resources of the Government of KP, including use of official helicopter of the KP Chief Minister for personal purposes, thus causing huge losses to the government exchequer, which is an offence under the relevant provisions of NAO, 1999.”

The complainant said any other additional documentary evidence, if needed, will be produced to the investigation officer in due course of time.

The PTI chairman is already facing a NAB case on the same charges levelled in 2018 and had appeared before NAB at its KP office.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2022