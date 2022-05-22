DAWN.COM Logo

Imran to chair party meeting on Azadi March date today

Bureau Report Published May 22, 2022 - Updated May 22, 2022 09:17am
PTI chairman Imran Khan presides over his party's core committee meeting. —White Star
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s core committee will meet today (Sunday) to decide the date for the much-hyped long march on Islamabad.

The core committee meeting will be chaired by former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan, who has already arrived in the provincial capital.

Members of the core committee have also started reaching Peshawar, a PTI leader told Dawn.

Addressing a public rally in Multan on Friday, Imran Khan announced that a date for the Azadi March on Islamabad would be decided on Sunday during the PTI’s core committee meeting in Peshawar. He also announced the expected dates would be between Mary 25 to 29.

The PTI leader said that besides deciding the date for long march, the core committee would also discuss the preparations required for the march.

“The core committee will also chalk out a plan on how to handle the expected arrests of the PTI leaders and road blockages to stop them from marching on Islamabad,” he said.

To a question about time and venue of the core committee’s meeting, he said that it was not decided as yet.

