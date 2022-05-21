DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 21, 2022

Bilawal arrives in China today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 21, 2022 - Updated May 21, 2022 09:59am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is scheduled to arrive in China on Saturday (today) on a two-day visit on the invitation of State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to an official statement of the Foreign Office, the minister of state for foreign affairs and senior officials would be part of the foreign minister’s delegation.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold extensive consultations with Mr Wang.

The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations with particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, will also feature in the discussions.

The two sides will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s visit will also coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The foreign minister’s visit will contribute towards further fortifying the time-tested all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, enhance and deepen CPEC-related engagement, and help in identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2022

