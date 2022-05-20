DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 20, 2022

Murder in Khar Bazaar sparks protest

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published May 20, 2022 - Updated May 20, 2022 09:37am

BAJAUR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in Khar Bazaar here on Thursday, which triggered a strong protest by the traders.

Rescue 1122 officials said the incident occurred near Shingas Market at about 9am when the victim, identified as Jehanzab Khan, 60, was buying some items there.

They said that Jehanzab was taken in critical condition to the DHQ hospital, Khar, but he did not survive. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident that occurred a day after the killing of PTI activist Mansoor Ali Khan near Niag Banda area of Lovi Mamond tehsil.

A police official told mediapersons that personal enmity could be the motive behind the killing of Jehanzeb, a resident of Alizo area of Khar tehsil.

Meanwhile, the traders of Khar Bazaar closed their shops, held a protest against the murder incident and blocked the Bajaur-Mardan road to traffic for some time.

Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Haji Lali Shah, Khar Traders Association president Haji Khan Bahadur and other traders expressed their concern over the murder incident in a broad daylight in the main bazaar.

They criticised the police for their failure to foil the incident and arrest the assailants, saying such incidents had been creating uncertainty among the traders and customers. They demanded the relevant authorities to enhance security in the bazaar.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 20 May, 2022

TTP peace talks

ANOTHER attempt to sue for peace with the outlawed TTP is being made, again facilitated by the Afghan Taliban that...
20 May, 2022

Beyond the law

THE senior judiciary should take care not to overreach in its zeal to ‘fix’ issues it ideally need not worry...
20 May, 2022

Political musical chairs

YET another political crisis is brewing in Balochistan, where old rivals Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and Sardar Yar...
Updated 19 May, 2022

To be or not to be

The same decision taken weeks or months from now will have far more devastating consequences.
19 May, 2022

Impact on Punjab

THE Supreme Court judgement interpreting the issue of disqualification of parliamentarians under Article 63A of the...
19 May, 2022

Forest fires

THOUGH spot and forest fires have become a perennial phenomenon especially in peak summer, the recent blazes —...