Murder in Khar Bazaar sparks protest

BAJAUR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in Khar Bazaar here on Thursday, which triggered a strong protest by the traders.

Rescue 1122 officials said the incident occurred near Shingas Market at about 9am when the victim, identified as Jehanzab Khan, 60, was buying some items there.

They said that Jehanzab was taken in critical condition to the DHQ hospital, Khar, but he did not survive. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident that occurred a day after the killing of PTI activist Mansoor Ali Khan near Niag Banda area of Lovi Mamond tehsil.

A police official told mediapersons that personal enmity could be the motive behind the killing of Jehanzeb, a resident of Alizo area of Khar tehsil.

Meanwhile, the traders of Khar Bazaar closed their shops, held a protest against the murder incident and blocked the Bajaur-Mardan road to traffic for some time.

Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Haji Lali Shah, Khar Traders Association president Haji Khan Bahadur and other traders expressed their concern over the murder incident in a broad daylight in the main bazaar.

They criticised the police for their failure to foil the incident and arrest the assailants, saying such incidents had been creating uncertainty among the traders and customers. They demanded the relevant authorities to enhance security in the bazaar.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2022