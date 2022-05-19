DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 19, 2022

Islamabad looking to Kabul to help check terror, says Bilawal

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published May 19, 2022 - Updated May 19, 2022 09:56am
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. —Photo courtesy: screengrab
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. —Photo courtesy: screengrab

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Islamabad is looking to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to play its role in discouraging the increase in terrorist activity on Pakistan’s side of the border.

“We continue to not only monitor this situation, but work on our side to ensure that we can try to tackle the threat of terrorism and hope that the regime in Afghanistan lives up to their international commitment to not allow their soil to be used for terrorism,” the foreign minister said in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour when asked how he sees the Afghan Taliban government, after reports emerged that Kabul had brokered a ceasefire between the Pakistani military and banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

When asked what it will take for Pakistan to accept the current administration in Kabul, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said any decision in this regard will be taken in line with the discussions with the international community. At the same time, he added, “we continue to advocate for engagement, particularly in light of the humanitarian crisis developing in Afghanistan”.

When asked if Islamabad had engaged with the Afghan Taliban on how Muslim countries can give rights to women, the minister said it wasn’t an issue of the West. “I see women’s rights or women’s rights to education as rights granted to us in Islam. We’ll be emphasising that the Taliban keep their international commitments and ensure rights to the women of Afghanistan.”

To Ms Amanpour’s comment that the US believed Pakistan had played a “very dangerous role” in supporting the Afghan Taliban over the decades, Bilawal maintained Pakistan has consistently engaged with Afghanistan regardless of who was in power. “We have always been advocates of the fact that alongside action against terrorist activity, the resolution of the dispute was in dialogue and diplomacy and ultimately, despite Pakistan being at the receiving end of criticism for maintaining and sustaining this position, the international community went down that route while resolving the conflict and issues in Afghanistan.”

He added that the developments in Kabul have had a direct impact on the lives of the people of Pakistan. “We must prioritise, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, ensure there’s no economic collapse and hold the Taliban regime to the international commitments. It was not Pakistan, but the US who had direct communication with the Taliban regime before their takeover of Kabul. Pakistan and international community believe it will not serve any of our interests if we abandon the people of Afghanistan once again.”

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 19 May, 2022

To be or not to be

The same decision taken weeks or months from now will have far more devastating consequences.
19 May, 2022

Impact on Punjab

THE Supreme Court judgement interpreting the issue of disqualification of parliamentarians under Article 63A of the...
19 May, 2022

Forest fires

THOUGH spot and forest fires have become a perennial phenomenon especially in peak summer, the recent blazes —...
18 May, 2022

SC on defections

THE judgement is monumental and will significantly influence Pakistani politics for years to come. After a nearly...
18 May, 2022

Karachi blast

THE frequency of urban terrorism incidents over the past few weeks in Karachi should send alarm bells ringing within...
18 May, 2022

Threats to Imran Khan

IT seems there is never a dull moment in Imran Khan’s life. First, it was a cabal of local and international...