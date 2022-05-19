ECP plans to complete delimitation in middle of August

ISLAMABAD: Preli­minary results for the delimitation of national and provincial assembly constituencies for the next general elections would be released later this month, whereas the final list would take three months to be published, the Election Comm­ission of Pakistan (ECP) noted in a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Comm­issioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, was informed that preliminary delimitations would be published on May 28. People will then present their objections and recommendations to the ECP on the initial delimitation from May 29 to June 28.

The commission will then hear and decide on all objections from July 1 to July 30 and the final list of constituencies will be published in the second week of August.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on delimitation. The commission directed officials to complete the work on delimitation as per schedule, law and on merit.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2022