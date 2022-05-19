DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 19, 2022

ECP plans to complete delimitation in middle of August

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 19, 2022 - Updated May 19, 2022 08:06am

ISLAMABAD: Preli­minary results for the delimitation of national and provincial assembly constituencies for the next general elections would be released later this month, whereas the final list would take three months to be published, the Election Comm­ission of Pakistan (ECP) noted in a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Comm­issioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, was informed that preliminary delimitations would be published on May 28. People will then present their objections and recommendations to the ECP on the initial delimitation from May 29 to June 28.

The commission will then hear and decide on all objections from July 1 to July 30 and the final list of constituencies will be published in the second week of August.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on delimitation. The commission directed officials to complete the work on delimitation as per schedule, law and on merit.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 19 May, 2022

To be or not to be

The same decision taken weeks or months from now will have far more devastating consequences.
19 May, 2022

Impact on Punjab

THE Supreme Court judgement interpreting the issue of disqualification of parliamentarians under Article 63A of the...
19 May, 2022

Forest fires

THOUGH spot and forest fires have become a perennial phenomenon especially in peak summer, the recent blazes —...
18 May, 2022

SC on defections

THE judgement is monumental and will significantly influence Pakistani politics for years to come. After a nearly...
18 May, 2022

Karachi blast

THE frequency of urban terrorism incidents over the past few weeks in Karachi should send alarm bells ringing within...
18 May, 2022

Threats to Imran Khan

IT seems there is never a dull moment in Imran Khan’s life. First, it was a cabal of local and international...