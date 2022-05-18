Dry spell reduces wheat production in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The prolonged dry spell has reduced wheat yield here by 40 per cent.

“Normally, a rain-fed agricultural field produces a bumper yield of 1000kg wheat per acre but the production has come down to 600kg per acre in our district due to a prolonged dry spell caused by the April 17-27 heatwave,” senior research officer at the Agriculture Research Station, Baffa, Tahseen Zeb told reporters here on Tuesday.

Growers from across the district have complained that a lack of rains had destroyed their standing and harvested wheat crops in the region.

They also reported a reduction in the number of spikes and the size of grain.

Official urges growers to use heat-tolerant seed

“If the weather is good, then a seed produces around 16 tillers but the current dry conditions in Mansehra and other parts of Hazara division can bring the number down to six to eight and thus, drastically affecting the yield,” Mr Zeb said.

He said Mansehra had witnessed dry spell soon after the sowing was over last Nov.

“Rains in the middle of April could cause a bumper crop in the region but the heat spell didn’t let that happen,” he said.

The official said a dry spell, especially heatwave, restricted seed growth.

He said growers should use heat-tolerant seeds to protect crops from global warming.

Mr Zeb said the food department had postponed the local procurement of wheat due to low yield.

WARNED: Chairman-elect of Balakot tehsil council Ibrahim Shah has warned that if the National Highway Authority fails to keep the promise of not putting up a toll plaza in the area, the residents would stage street protests.

“Balakot is a disaster-prone tehsil, so the NHA should avoid imposing toll plaza here otherwise the people will put up resistance,” he told reporters in Balakot area on Wednesday.

Mr Shah said the people of Balakot always opposed toll collection from them.

He said if the NHA tried to forcibly install a toll plaza, the government’s representatives would also take to the streets.

The council chairman said he would establish his office at the site of the proposed toll plaza. He said the proposed toll plaza would deal a blow to tourist activities besides causing a law and order situation.

