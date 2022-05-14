DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 14, 2022

Heatwave across country likely to continue next week: Met department

Dawn.com Published May 14, 2022 - Updated May 14, 2022 05:39pm
Youths cool off in a canal during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 14. — AFP
Youths cool off in a canal during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 14. — AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted that the prevailing heatwave in the country was likely to continue over the next week as well.

Slight relief was expected in most parts of the country from May 14 to 17 because of dust storms, gusty winds, and rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, in scattered places, the PMD said in a statement.

However, day temperatures would again rise from May 18, it stated.

The prevailing hot and dry weather could cause stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards, the PMD cautioned, and advised farmers to manage their crops accordingly.

The rise in temperature could also increase energy and water demands, which was why the latter should be used judiciously, the department said.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman advised citizens to take greater care in order to avoid heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

In a series of tweets, she noted that senior citizens and children were at high risk.

"Predictions for increased base flow in the rivers during the next week may help. Until then, people are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and take precautionary measures. Furthermore, water should be used sparingly. Pets and livestock need protection too."

The minister shared a list of symptoms related to heat sickness, including raised body temperature, exhaustion, headaches, nausea, vomiting and poor coordination and called on district administrations to make contingency arrangements.

Read: How to protect yourself and your loved ones from the heatwave

Meanwhile, the PMD's Early Warning Centre for Heatwave in Karachi had predicted that maximum temperatures in most parts of Sindh, including Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Qambar Shahdadkot and Nawabshah, would remain between 48 degrees celsius and 50°C today.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar would range from 44°C to 46°C.

The heatwave would ease slightly between May 14 and 17 with a 3 to 4°C drop in temperatures but would intensify again afterwards.

Swathes of the country have been smothered by high temperatures since late April, in what the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned is consistent with climate change.

"This year we have jumped from winter right into summer," said PMD chief forecaster Zaheer Ahmad Babar.

Pakistan has endured heightened heat waves since 2015, he said, focused in upper Sindh province and southern Punjab province.

"The intensity is increasing, and the duration is increasing, and the frequency is increasing," he told AFP.

The Punjab and Sindh governments have already directed departments to stay alert, asking them to take measures to minimise the impact of the hot spell.

Additional reporting by Qazi Hassan from Karachi.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 14 May, 2022

Severe water crisis

The current situation is just another reminder that Pakistan may become the most water-stressed nation in the region by 2040.
Updated 14 May, 2022

Yasin Malik’s trial

Muslim bloc needs to do more to press home the point to India that its brutal policies in occupied Kashmir are unacceptable.
Updated 14 May, 2022

Fake markers

RECENT reports reveal that the two children in KP who had contracted polio this year, had fake marks on their hands....
Updated 13 May, 2022

Cold feet

Tough decisions need to be taken immediately to protect millions, who will ultimately foot the bill for further indecision.
13 May, 2022

India trade ties

THE appointment of a trade officer in Pakistan’s high commission in New Delhi has sparked discussions about a...
Death of a journalist
13 May, 2022

Death of a journalist

SHIREEN ABU AKLEH became a journalist for the very reason that a free media is so important: to be a voice for the...