Imran's mess would require 2-3 years to clean up: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday claimed that the mismanagement of the previous PTI-led government would take at least two to three years to fix the country, saying mere one or two months were insufficient for the job.

Addressing a rally in Swabi, Maryam called upon members of the opposition to avoid carrying "baggage of Imran's failures" in front of the public.

She said all institutions were in the good books of Imran when he was in power, and "after relinquishing the charge, he is now targeting institutions".

Maryam said Imran had nothing to boast about when it came to his performance as the prime minister. "The man who has nothing to tell the people about his achievement is now using a fake letter and making a fuss about a so-called conspiracy to hide his own poor performance."

She dismissed all claims of Imran as "excuses".

Maryam also accused the PTI chief of allegedly misusing state resources, causing loss to the national exchequer and indulging in corruption through Farah Khan — a close friend of the ex-PM's wife Bushra Bibi.

She said Imran's ouster was the need of the hour as Pakistan was "plunging into multiple crisis".

She urged people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take a decision in the next elections "very carefully" and choose a party capable of changing their fate.