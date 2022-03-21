DAWN.COM Logo

'Your game is over': Maryam Nawaz to Imran Khan

Dawn.comPublished March 21, 2022 - Updated March 21, 2022 03:12pm
Maryam Nawaz addresses the media outside the Islamabad High Court. – DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz told Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday that his "game is over now".

"Your electoral prospects in the wake of inflation and lack of governance are bleak. You know you have lost the game and the upcoming elections."

Talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, she slammed the premier for bad-mouthing the opposition in his speeches. "I have heard his speeches and he sounds like a defeated man [in them]."

Maryam said that every party goes through "these phases" but none ever used foul language the way Imran Khan did. "You ridicule opponents. You oppose Maulana Fazlur Rehman. You mimic Bilawal."

And, the PML-N leader went on, the PM looks like a joker while he's at it. "I urge people not to let their children watch such speeches," Maryam said, stressing that despite facing several injustices Nawaz Sharif never "let go of his moral principles".

"Four years are sufficient to show the performance of a person. Imran Khan should know that people have shown him the red card."

Referring to the no-confidence motion, she called it karma for the prime minister. "You had called out Nawaz's politics. Today, the same Nawaz has beaten you by entering your homes while sitting abroad. Now you are the one paying visits to people with one or two seats."

You refused to visit the Hazaras, Maryam told the premier, "and said you won't get blackmailed".

"You are the victim of your own arrogance, makafat-e-amal, and not any conspiracy."

'Neutrality wave'

Maryam said there is a "wave of neutrality" in the air these days. "We have heard this has upset some people. I didn't realise a single world would bring down your 22-year struggle."

The PML-N vice-president claimed that the PTI government and Imran Khan never allowed the National Accountability Bureau or the Federal Investigation Agency to stay neutral.

"You have always conspired. You want someone to complete your numbers, someone to keep you in the game, someone to manage media for you, and someone to manage all the institutions for you."

In the Senate elections, she pointed out, the PTI did not have enough numbers but despite that it won. "Tell us what did you do back then? Were you involved in horse-trading? If it was legal at that time, why do you have issues now?"

Maryam maintained that being neutral is adherence to the Constitution. "It is a good move if someone is calling for following the Constitution."

She added that "only God knows who will be elected as the new prime minister but for PML-N it will be Shehbaz Sharif."

Dr.Mofu
Mar 21, 2022 03:18pm
She is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 21, 2022 03:20pm
Why is the nation being shown the faces they never want to see again?
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Mar 21, 2022 03:21pm
Ahhh the convict who is not behind jail
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Mar 21, 2022 03:22pm
Her time is over since she was convicted and jailed for corruption. PM Imran Khan is an honest man
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 21, 2022 03:22pm
What is your political worth?
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Mar 21, 2022 03:24pm
IK is worst of them all.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam khan (Canada)
Mar 21, 2022 03:25pm
A convicted lier's opinion does not count. Go back to hiding please.
Reply Recommend 0
Be honest
Mar 21, 2022 03:26pm
Where is your dad living. Where’s money trail. Brothers are not Pakistanis, father is begging for British citizenship sister is waiting to join family in London.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Mar 21, 2022 03:27pm
And your game "starts".....
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Mar 21, 2022 03:28pm
Time will tell…..
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
Mar 21, 2022 03:33pm
She needs to serve her time in jail! Why courts gave her a pass while the poor suffer in jail?
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Mar 21, 2022 03:33pm
She says same thing every day, may be she is running out of words.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 21, 2022 03:33pm
@Dr.Mofu, She is 100% right. In being 200% wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 21, 2022 03:33pm
@Jawad, IK is worst of them all. Only for the corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 21, 2022 03:37pm
@Fastrack, it’s pretty and IK is drugged out
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Mar 21, 2022 03:37pm
@Jawad, Did the earlier have done anything for the cause of "islamophobia"
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Mar 21, 2022 03:38pm
@Jim, Time is telling see the body language of three muskeeters
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Mar 21, 2022 03:39pm
Future in PML(N).
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Mar 21, 2022 03:56pm
So if IK survives she promises she won't accused army? Secondly even if IK is gone down she really believe they can run the government together with so many understanding between so many groups. Wait till next elections when it ll be time to give out tickets. Drama will begin then.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Mar 21, 2022 03:58pm
This woman who claims to be from 'ruling family' has contributed nothing except lies and deceit.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©/Fastrack/Dr. Gonorrhea/Zack
Mar 21, 2022 03:58pm
Put all his cabinet on ECL and don't let them leave the country. Let's clean up.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Mar 21, 2022 04:00pm
Bravo lady
Reply Recommend 0

