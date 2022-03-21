'Your game is over': Maryam Nawaz to Imran Khan

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz told Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday that his "game is over now".

"Your electoral prospects in the wake of inflation and lack of governance are bleak. You know you have lost the game and the upcoming elections."

Talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, she slammed the premier for bad-mouthing the opposition in his speeches. "I have heard his speeches and he sounds like a defeated man [in them]."

Maryam said that every party goes through "these phases" but none ever used foul language the way Imran Khan did. "You ridicule opponents. You oppose Maulana Fazlur Rehman. You mimic Bilawal."

And, the PML-N leader went on, the PM looks like a joker while he's at it. "I urge people not to let their children watch such speeches," Maryam said, stressing that despite facing several injustices Nawaz Sharif never "let go of his moral principles".

"Four years are sufficient to show the performance of a person. Imran Khan should know that people have shown him the red card."

Referring to the no-confidence motion, she called it karma for the prime minister. "You had called out Nawaz's politics. Today, the same Nawaz has beaten you by entering your homes while sitting abroad. Now you are the one paying visits to people with one or two seats."

You refused to visit the Hazaras, Maryam told the premier, "and said you won't get blackmailed".

"You are the victim of your own arrogance, makafat-e-amal, and not any conspiracy."

'Neutrality wave'

Maryam said there is a "wave of neutrality" in the air these days. "We have heard this has upset some people. I didn't realise a single world would bring down your 22-year struggle."

The PML-N vice-president claimed that the PTI government and Imran Khan never allowed the National Accountability Bureau or the Federal Investigation Agency to stay neutral.

"You have always conspired. You want someone to complete your numbers, someone to keep you in the game, someone to manage media for you, and someone to manage all the institutions for you."

In the Senate elections, she pointed out, the PTI did not have enough numbers but despite that it won. "Tell us what did you do back then? Were you involved in horse-trading? If it was legal at that time, why do you have issues now?"

Maryam maintained that being neutral is adherence to the Constitution. "It is a good move if someone is calling for following the Constitution."

She added that "only God knows who will be elected as the new prime minister but for PML-N it will be Shehbaz Sharif."