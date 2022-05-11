PTI to file reference against chief election commissioner in Supreme Judicial Council

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday said it had decided to file a reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The announcement was made by former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, who said that Pakistan's "biggest political party had lost trust in him [CEC]".

Chaudhry, who was speaking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan alongside PTI leader Faisal Vawda, said the "biggest reason behind the political crisis that Pakistan is facing today is the election commission being non-functional as an institution".

Without naming any institution, he added that it was institutions' job to "maintain a balance in the country ... and they fail to do so because appointments in them are not based on merit".

Coming back to the CEC, Chaudhry said PTI chief Imran Khan had suggested that the "CEC may take up a position in the PML-N", implying that Raja had been biased against the PTI and favoured the ruling party.

"When the country's biggest leadership, the biggest party loses trust in you, the respectable conduct is to resign, acknowledging that ... you cannot continue working if the leadership does not trust you and suggesting that a new person is appointed in your place. But unfortunately, what happened was contrary to this," he regretted.

"And this incomplete election commission — which lacks members from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as result, is not representing around 70 per cent population of Pakistan — is being a party against the country's biggest political leadership," he added.

In such a scenario, Chaudhry continued, the way forward for the PTI was to continue its political struggle alongside starting a "legal struggle".

Therefore, he said, the party planned to file a reference against the CEC in the Supreme Judicial Council. "Because no CEC would run his office the way [this] CEC ran his office."

Moreover, Faisal Vawda, "who himself has been a victim of the ECP's cruelty", had decided to file a reference against the electoral watchdog's member from Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Durrani.

Voting right for overseas Pakistanis

Fawad also berated the incumbent government for "daring to snatch the right of voting from overseas Pakistanis".

He said a "conspiracy was hatched to deprive nine million overseas Pakistanis of this right, and we staunchly reject it".

The PTI leader added that it was in fact remittances by overseas Pakistanis that had kept the country's economy afloat.

'Pakistan's economy may end up like that of Sri Lanka's'

Expressing dismay over the economy's dismal condition, Fawad highlighted that the value of dollar had risen to Rs190 and the stock market had been witnessing a declining trend.

"Pakistan's economy has been destroyed, and it is also being feared that it may end up like Sri Lanka's economy. This is the confidence that this crime minister and his cabinet has given," the PTI leader remarked, referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team.

He specifically criticised Finance Minister Miftah Ismail over his economic policies and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah "for trying to run the government through threats".

"And FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) personnel are sent to the houses of journalists, political opponents and anchorpersons at 2am," he added.

He further berated the government for removing the names of its ministers from the Exit Control List and "changing the prosecution teams of cases" in which they were accused.

Fawad further criticised PM Shehbaz over his trip to Saudi Arabia, in which he claimed the premier was accompanied by 84 of his family members.

"All the expenses of the PM House that Imran Khan had managed to save, they spent it in one trip," he alleged, adding that there was anger among the public against the incumbent government.

Meeting in London

Referring to the visit of a PML-N delegation to the UK capital to meet the party supremo, Nawaz Sharif, Fawad said the development proved that "Pakistan's political system has been held hostage in London".

More to follow