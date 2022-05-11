DAWN.COM Logo

Al Jazeera reporter dies from Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Reuters | Dawn.comPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 11:29am
Shireen Abu Akleh was covering Israeli raids on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. — Al Jazeera
An Al Jazeera reporter was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Qatar-based news channel said.

According to Al Jazeera, Shireen Abu Akleh was hit by a live bullet, while videos of the incident showed that Abu Akleh was shot in the head.

One Palestinian official said she had been "assassinated" by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the city of Jenin, which has seen intensified army raids in recent weeks as violence has surged.

The Palestinian health ministry has confirmed Abu Akleh's death and said a second reporter, Ali Samodi, who works for the Jerusalem-based Quds newspaper, had been wounded.

However, in a statement, the Israeli military claimed its troops had shot back after coming under "massive fire" in Jenin and that "there is a possibility, now being looked into, that reporters were hit — possibly by shots fired by Palestinian gunmen".

Meanwhile, a journalist working with Akleh, Nida Ibrahim, said Akleh was a “very well respected journalist” who had been working with Al Jazeera since the beginning of the second Palestinian Intifada in 2000. "As you can imagine, this is a shock to the journalists who have been working with her."

Immediately after the news was reported, human rights activists, fellow journalists and politicians took to Twitter condemning the incident and expressing their condolences.

Palestinian ambassador to the United Kingdom Husam Zomlot said Akleh was the "most prominent Palestinian journalist and a close friend".

Palestinian American activist Huwaida Arraf demanded the Israel should be held accountable.

TV anchor Hamid Mir also demanded justice for the slain journalist.

AJ+ journalist Sana Saeed wrote Israel "had long targeted press and not been held accountable".

Meanwhile, documentary filmmaker Sakir Khader claimed Akleh was "murdered in cold blood by an Israeli soldier".

Comments (4)
SYED ADNAN SHAFQAT
May 11, 2022 11:20am
U.N.O. ????
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
May 11, 2022 11:45am
UNSC should live up in its charter.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
May 11, 2022 11:47am
Why Israel media is not talking in favor of journalists?
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
May 11, 2022 11:53am
Anyone in the west listening ?
Reply Recommend 0

