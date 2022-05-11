NAB chairman reviews cases at Lahore office

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday visited the bureau’s Lahore headquarters here on Tuesday and reviewed progress on mega corruption cases.

NAB Lahore Director General Saleem Shahzad and the combined investigation teams briefed the chairman on the progress on different major corruption cases pending with the provincial headquarters.

On the occasion, the chairman announced disbursement of over Rs1bn among the affectees of various housing societies and other scams, during his three-day visit. Addressing the NAB officials, the chairman emphasised the fact that each and every case should be dealt without accepting any pressure and by upholding merit.

He said NAB was a national institution and directly concerned with the state of Pakistan and the nation.

He said NAB was mandated to eradicate the menace of corruption, whatever may be the circumstances.

Talking about the references filed in the accountability courts, Justice Iqbal said during the last five years, NAB’s operations and prosecution wings successfully convicted around 1,405 suspects and hefty amounts worth billions had also been recovered from the convicts. The chairman also appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore under the supervision of its DG, saying the recoveries and convictions by the office had contributed to the overall performance of the bureau. “Numerous national and international organisations have admitted and admired the services of NAB,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2022