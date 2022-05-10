Lawmaker to remain disqualified until court cancels it: Justice Ahsan

Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Tuesday said that a lawmaker would remain disqualified until a court cancelled the declaration for his disqualification.

He made the comments as a five-member bench, headed by the chief justice, and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, resumed hearing the presidential reference seeking the apex court's interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, which is related to disqualification of lawmakers over defection.

During today's hearing, PTI's lawyer Babar Awan presented his arguments on behalf of party chief Imran Khan. He argued that those who were defaulting on payment of their utility bills were also not eligible to become a member of parliament.

"If the time period is not determined then the disqualification is for life," he contended.

At this, Justice Mandokhail asked whether the lawmaker would continue to remain disqualified if they paid their outstanding utility bills before the next election.

Justice Ahsan said that the lawmakers' disqualification would end once the outstanding dues are paid. Only disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) – which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous) – is life-long, he observed.

But, he added, that the "disqualification will remain in place until the declaration is cancelled by the court".

"Disqualification for the non-payment of utility bills cannot be for life," Justice Ahsan added.

Article 63-A

According to Article 63-A of the Constitution, a parliamentarian can be disqualified on grounds of defection if he "votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to election of the prime minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill or a Constitution (amendment) bill".

The article says that the party head has to declare in writing that the MNA concerned has defected but before making the declaration, the party head will "provide such member with an opportunity to show cause as to why such declaration may not be made against him".

After giving the member a chance to explain their reasons, the party head will forward the declaration to the speaker, who will forward it to the chief election commissioner (CEC). The CEC will then have 30 days to confirm the declaration. If confirmed by the CEC, the member "shall cease to be a member of the House and his seat shall become vacant".

